What Channel is Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

Get ready for some NBA action as the Boston Celtics head to Motor City for their second matchup of the season against the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons finally broke their losing streak as they bested the Celtics 96-93 on New Year's Day.

Detroit came out with conviction and hammered the Celtics, leading by 21 points at one stage in the game. Jerami Grant led the team on the offensive end with 24 points, and Mason Plumlee was a beast on the boards with 17 rebounds.

The Pistons will face an uphill battle as the Celtics will be eager to return the favor and draw their season series 1-1.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are off to a decent start with three wins and three losses to start their 2020-2021 NBA campaign. Their roster boasts of some of the best young players in the league and they should see a stark improvement in their record as the season unfolds.

Boston Celtics: Team News

The Boston Celtics have multiple injured players coming into this matchup. Romeo Langford and Javonte Green will be sitting this one out along with their guard Kemba Walker who is still not close to returning from his knee issues.

In the offseason, Walker received a stem cell injection in his left knee, but it will be some time before he gathers strength to return to full fitness.

Injured: Romeo Langford, Kemba Walker, Javonte Green

Advertisement

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Detroit Pistons: Team News

You could say Derrick rose to the occasion and found the wright guy at the wright time.@drose 🤝 @delonwright is our Assist of the Week presented by @BELFORGroup. pic.twitter.com/86cXMqwTy6 — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) January 3, 2021

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin suffered a concussion during a recent game against the Warriors. His status is 'day-to-day' and the coaching staff is monitoring his recovery.

Pistons guard Frank Jackson is out for this game and he has not traveled with the team.

Injured: Blake Griffin, Frank Jackson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time will Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons commence?

USA: 3rd January 2021, 3:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 4th January 2021, 1:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons?

The Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons matchup will be televised on NBA TV and locally on Fox Sports Detroit and NBC Sports Boston. International viewers can catch the game live on the NBA League Pass.