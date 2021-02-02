What channel is Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The 2020-21 NBA season continues as the Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Tuesday.

The Boston Celtics are coming off a heartbreaking 96-95 loss to their age-old rivals — the LA Lakers. The Celtics were close to snatching the win late in the game but came up short.

As a result, the Celtics have now dropped to the fourth position in the Eastern Conference. They had more bad news with Marcus Smart getting injured in the fourth quarter. He will be out of action for a minimum of two weeks, as per reports.

The game was a low-scoring affair. The Celtics went cold in the fourth quarter, managing only 17 points against the Lakers, who put up 25 points on the scoreboard. The Celtics' top duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for an impressive 58 points on the night but failed to secure the win for their side. The Celtics will have to come out with a sense of urgency against the Warriors on Tuesday or risk losing control of their season.

Marcus Smart will miss Tuesday's game against the Warriors due to a calf injury https://t.co/8O6UVsGPW9 pic.twitter.com/SluwvGpqFx — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 1, 2021

Meanwhile, the gritty Golden State Warriors will enter this contest with winning momentum behind them. The Warriors schooled the Detroit Pistons in their last outing, finishing the game 118-91. A positive for Steve Kerr was his squad's efficient shooting from the field. They had 52% shooting from the floor and 47% from beyond the arc.

Former league MVP Stephen Curry continues to dazzle this season. He amassed 28 points to go with seven assists and five rebounds. Andrew Wiggins registered 20 points in 25 minutes from the floor. The Warriors had five players scoring in double digits to earn their eleventh win of the season. With the win, the Golden State Warriors are now above .500 ahead of their matchup with the Boston Celtics.

Boston Celtics - Team News

Kemba Walker of the Boston Celtics looks on during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at TD Garden

The Boston Celtics will be without Marcus Smart as he suffered a strain in his left calf. He is expected to be out for two to three weeks, as per reports in the media. The rest of the cast will be available to coach Brad Stevens in their matchup with the Golden State Warriors.

As things stand now, the East is witnessing a dominant Philadelphia 76ers with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets trailing just behind them. This development does not bode well for the Celtics' title aspirations for this campaign. The Celtics front office will need to shake things up if they want to remain competitive in this changing landscape. A trade that brings in the right talent could do the trick.

Golden State Warriors - Team News

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors controls the ball against Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns

The Golden State Warriors suffered a setback as their upcoming star, James Wiseman was diagnosed with a sprained left wrist in their previous outing. Consequently, he will be on the sidelines for the next seven to ten days.

The coaching staff will re-evaluate his condition before he can make his return to the floor. Besides, Eric Paschall (back) and Draymond Green have been listed as questionable for returning to their floor duties. But there is still a high probability that both players will suit up for Tuesday night's game.

James Wiseman suffered a sprained left wrist in Saturday night’s win over Detroit. He will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days.



James is averaging 12.2 points (third-most among rookies) through 20 games and leads all rookies in rebounds (6.1) and blocks (1.30) per game. pic.twitter.com/kM57pWF8Kp — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 1, 2021

At what time will the Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors commence?

USA: February 2nd, 2021, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: February 3rd, 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors?

The game between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors will be broadcast on the TNT network. International viewers can catch the game live on the NBA League Pass.