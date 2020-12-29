What Channel is Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics will be seeking revenge when they go on the road to face the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. The teams faced off for the first time this NBA season last Sunday with the Pacers narrowly edging the Celtics 108-107.

Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis made the game-deciding layup plus a foul with only 8.4 seconds remaining. He failed to convert on the free-throw attempt, leaving the door wide open for the Celtics to take the lead and win the game.

Jayson Tatum on late miss vs. Pacers: ‘I should have put more pressure on the defense’ https://t.co/z1ES4TfvuL pic.twitter.com/JHQLBLvWPc — Boston.com (@BostonDotCom) December 28, 2020

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum missed the shot that would have given the Celtics the victory. Much to the Celtics chagrin, it was the Pacers who celebrated in the end.

The NBA released the schedule for the first half of the season which can be viewed here.

Boston Celtics: Team News

Toronto Raptors v Boston Celtics - Game Six

The Boston Celtics will be missing the services of three players—starting guard Kemba Walker, Romeo Langford, and Taco Fall. All three will be unavailable to play in tonight’s matchup with the Indiana Pacers. No games were scheduled the previous day which means coach Brad Stevens will likely not be load managing his stars for this game.

Injured: Kemba Walker, Romeo Langford, Taco Fall

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Indiana Pacers: Team News

Congratulations to @Dsabonis11 on being named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week 👏



Full story ➡️ https://t.co/LQ2cfjki9P#AlwaysGame pic.twitter.com/StnlJpJDP5 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 28, 2020

The Indiana Pacers are in full force except for two players when they battle the Boston Celtics on their home court. Victor Oladipo due to injury management and Edmond Sumner will be the only Pacer not playing in this game. Otherwise, new coach Nate Bjorkgren has the Pacers’ complete lineup at his disposal.

Injured: Edmond Sumner

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time will Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers commence?

USA: 29th December 2020, 7:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 30th December 2020, 5:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers?

The game will be covered locally by NBC Sports Boston and FOX Sports Indiana. International viewers can also catch the game live via NBA League Pass.

