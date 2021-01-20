What channel is Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics are traveling to face Eastern Conference rivals, the Philadelphia 76ers, in the NBA on Wednesday. This will be the first of two games between the sides this week before they face off again on Friday night.

Despite each side being subjected to COVID protocols, which have hampered their ability to play at full-strength, the Celtics and 76ers sit first and third respectively in the East. Prior to their loss at the weekend in New York, the Celtics were on a five-game winning streak.

Although many had expected the Boston Celtics to struggle without floor general Kemba Walker to begin the season, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been prolific on offense.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers' old ghosts have returned, as they remain inconsistent on offense. However, they do boast the fourth-best defense in the league. This has led Doc Rivers' new side to a 9-5 record, and they will be hoping to jump their rivals, having home-court advantage in this fixture.

Boston Celtics - Team News

Boston Celtics' guard Jaylen Brown.

Having not had a game for a week due to COVID-related postponements, the Boston Celtics welcomed the reduced length of time they would be without superstar Jayson Tatum.

The forward remains out of Wednesday's matchup, though, as too do Carsen Edwards, Romeo Langford, and Tacko Fall.

Kemba Walker made his season debut Sunday afternoon

Coach Brad Stevens' side were bolstered by Kemba Walker's return on Saturday, as the guard played his first 20 minutes of the season after returning from injury. Center Robert Williams will also be able to play after being cleared from COVID-related protocols.

Injured: Jayson Tatum, Romeo Langford, Carsen Edwards, Tacko Fall

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Philadelphia 76ers Team News

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers fans were given welcome news by coach Doc Rivers on Monday when he announced that he expects star center Joel Embiid to return on Wednesday. In the games that Philadelphia have had the 26-year-old, they are 9-2. Without Embiid, they are 0-3, which includes losses to Cleveland and Memphis.













Sixers are 7-0 with Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, Danny Green, Seth Curry as starters and 2-5 without all 5 starters, 0-3 without Joel Embiid

However, the Philadelphia 76ers do remain without Mike Scott, who is suffering from a knee injury. There are question marks over the return of shooter Seth Curry.

Injured: Mike Scott, Vincent Poirier

Questionable: Seth Curry

Suspended: None

At what time will the Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers game tip-off?

USA: January 20th, 2021, 7:00 PM ET

India: January 21st, 2021, 5:30 AM IST

Where to watch the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup?

For viewers in the USA, the exciting Eastern Conference showdown will be broadcasted on the NBC Sports local networks in both Boston and Philadelphia. It will also be shown on ESPN.

Those watching Internationally can catch the game live with an NBA League Pass.