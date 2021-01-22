What channel is Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers will be hosting the Boston Celtics on Friday for the second time this week, after the Sixers ran out 117-109 victors when the two Eastern Conference rivals met on Wednesday.

Boston couldn't handle Joel Embiid's dominance in the fixture. They will need to find a way to control the potential MVP candidate to gain revenge, with one eye on any future matchups in the playoffs.

The win over the Celtics made the Philadelphia 76ers outright leaders in the East, one win ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks and two ahead of the Boston Celtics.

Since new coach Doc Rivers came in, the Sixers have bolstered their shooting options off the bench and have the fourth-meanest defense in the league.

As for Boston, they have yet to click into gear offensively, considering they have been hampered by the league's health and safety protocols.

Once Jayson Tatum returns - which could be on Friday - Celtics fans can expect to see their side back at their best, as they challenge to make another Conference Finals this year.

Boston Celtics - Team News

Boston Celtics' Jeff Teague.

As mentioned, the Boston Celtics are hopeful that Jayson Tatum will be able to return to the starting lineup for Friday's matchup after being cleared of the NBA's COVID protocols.

Coach Brad Stevens gave an update about Tatum's return on Wednesday, stating there was a chance the All-Star forward could return, but that his chances were, at best, 50-50.

We weren’t able to overcome Philadelphia’s strong fourth-quarter effort tonight, falling 117-109 to the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/L8GOXiegk4 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 21, 2021

Aside from Tatum, the Boston Celtics only have Tacko Fall, Carsen Edwards, and Romeo Langford sidelined. The latter completed light dribbling and shooting workouts before the game on Wednesday.

Injured: Tacko Fall, Carsen Edwards, Romeo Langford

Doubtful: Jayson Tatum

Suspended: None

Philadelphia 76ers - Team News

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons vs. Miami Heat

The Philadelphia 76ers have struggled with coronavirus protocols as much as their rivals. They have been unable to combine their four stars Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Seth Curry, and Tobias Harris, for some time. Curry was absent on Wednesday night, presumably still recovering his match fitness to be able to play.

Joel Embiid (42 PTS, 10 REB) with another great performance and a win against the Boston Celtics. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/rrQPnzM5YM — NBA UK (@NBAUK) January 21, 2021

Aside from the guard, the Philadelphia 76ers remain without Mike Scott and Vincent Poirier for Friday's fixture.

Injured: Mike Scott, Vincent Poirier

Doubtful: Seth Curry

Suspended: None

At what time will Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers tip-off?

USA: January 22nd, 2021, 7:30 PM ET

India: January 23rd, 2021, 6:00 AM IST

Where to watch the Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers game?

In America, the game will be shown on the NBC Sports Network and ESPN. For international viewers, you can stream the matchup live with an NBA League Pass.