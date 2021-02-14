What channel is Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream l NBA Season 2020-21

In an enticing Eastern Conference clash in the 2020-21 NBA, the Boston Celtics face off against the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena.

In their last clash a month ago, the Boston Celtics' dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the Celtics to a 116-107 game-time decision. However, the Boston Celtics have blown hot and cold in their recent stretch, going 4-6 in their last ten games.

Nevertheless, they will look for a comfortable outing against a slumping Washington Wizards side. Meanwhile, Brad Stevens is facing a must-win scenario, as a loss could result in the C's dropping to .500 on the season.

After a resounding victory over the Raptors, the Boston Celtics lost to the struggling Detroit Pistons in their last outing. The Celtics couldn't get the ball to drop, registering a sub-par 43% shooting from the field and a poor 73% from the free-throw line.

On a brighter note, their prime All-Star candidate Jayson Tatum had a terrific outing, dropping a game-high 33 point performance, while also adding 11 boards and seven assists; however, the Boston Celtics slumped to their 12th loss of the campaign. Tatum's recent form suggests he could be the difference-maker against the Washington Wizards.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards have been rolling over for defeats on most nights, and enter this contest with the worst season record in the Eastern Conference.

The Washington Wizards are on a two-game losing streak. However, they will hope for better results at home, as their All-Star candidate Bradley Beal is set to return to the floor after sitting one out.

With Russell Westbrook and Beal back in the lineup, Scott Brooks will be desperate for a rare win that helps build some momentum for the Boston Celtics.

Boston Celtics - Team News

Jaylen Brown (#7) of the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are at a critical juncture in their campaign; they could either fight their way back into contention in the East or allow a new contender to take over. With the landscape shifting in the East with the arrival of the new-look Brooklyn Nets, the Boston Celtics can't afford to fall behind in the standings and douse their postseason aspirations.

The Boston Celtics have a few injury concerns ahead of their matchup with the Washington Wizards. Robert Williams and Semi Ojeleye have been listed as doubtful, but both players could suit up before tip-off. However, Romeo Langford and Marcus Smart will continue to miss action as they recover from injury.

Washington Wizards - Team News

Russell Westbrook (#4) of the Washington Wizards

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards continue to search for answers this season. They have the talent to turn the tide in their favor, but seem to lack mental toughness.

Nevertheless, with the leading candidate for the scoring-champ title, Bradley Beal, returning to the hardwood in this fixture, the Washington Wizards will hope for better returns against the Boston Celtics.

The Washington Wizards have listed point guard Ish Smith in the injury report; Smith has been ruled out for this contest because of a quadriceps issue. The Wizards also suffered a huge blow when one of their top contributors, Thomas Bryant, went out with a season-ending injury a few weeks back.

At what time will the Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards commence?

USA: February 14th, 2021, 1:00 PM (Eastern Time).

India: February 14th, 2021, 11:30 PM (Indian Standard Time).

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards?

The Boston Celtics-Washington Wizards game will be televised on NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Boston. The game will also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.