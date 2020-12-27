What Channel is Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets will be into the Spectrum Center tonight to face the Charlotte Hornets after 2 straight wins to start the season. It should be a fairly one-sided match with the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn Nets favored to win by huge odds. The Charlotte Hornets are underdogs looking to end their playoff drought while the Nets have quickly become the favorites among many to get out of the east.

Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball is going to be under the spotlight in this game while Brooklyn Nets' star duo Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will be expected to drop huge numbers again.

Here is everything you need to know before the Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets game tonight.

Brooklyn Nets - Team News

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are off to a brilliant start. They have won both their matches till now by a 20+ margin. Going into the season, many had doubts about the pairing of Kyrie Iriving and Kevin Durant, especially given latters recent injury history.

However, after 2 resounding wins and some breath-taking highlights, many have touted them to be LA Laker's biggest challengers this year.

Steve Nash should have his full roster to choose from tonight, except for Nicolas Claxton who is out long-term from prior to the training camp.

Injured: Nicolas Claxton

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Charlotte Hornets - Team News

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets expected to be a stronger team after drafting LaMelo Ball and acquiring Gordon Hayward. However, defeats in the first two games have definitely damped the mood around the franchise, which is tonight's encounter gains even more importance.

Rookie LaMelo Ball has shown incredible promise and a lot of attention is going to fall on him. In the season opener, LaMelo went scoreless but that hasn't impacted people's expectation, who see him a Rookie of the Year candidate.

LAMELO BALL!



1st half tonight

13 PTS in 9 MINS

5/6 FG

2/3 3PT



1st Game

0 PTS in 16 MINS

0/5 FG

0/3 3PTpic.twitter.com/WQvqlETEnZ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 27, 2020

Their center Cody Zeller is out for reportedly 4-6 weeks after undergoing surgery on his hand and their backup point guard Grant Riller is questionable for tonight.

Injured: Cody Zeller

Doubtful: Grant Riller

Suspended: None

At what time will Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets tip-off?

USA: 27th December 2020, 7:00 PM ET

India: 28th December 2020, 5:30 AM IST

Where and How to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets game?

USA: Fox Sports Southeast and YES (Local TV), NBA TV (National TV), WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM, and WFAN (Radio).

For fans of the NBA watching from around the world, they can use NBA League Pass

