What Channel is Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets visit Cleveland, Ohio to face the Cleveland Cavaliers for a two-game set beginning tonight. The team will be reunited with their former center, Jarrett Allen who was traded as part of the blockbuster trade involving James Harden.

Kyrie Irving is set to return after missing 7 straight games. Last night, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic, reported that Irving's status was upgraded to available for this matchup. The Brooklyn Nets go into this match as heavy favorites, which is not surprising given that they will be starting with 3 future Hall of Famers. However, Cleveland Cavaliers have done well this season, and on their home court, will be expected to give a tough competition.

Cleveland Cavaliers - Team News

Cleveland Cavaliers

Although considered underdogs in front of the immensely talented Brooklyn Nets, the Cleveland Cavaliers aren't doing too bad themselves. They are 6-7 to begin the season while currently holding the 7th spot in the Eastern Conference.

However, they have several players reported as injured and out for the game which makes their chances of victory even slimmer. Dylan Windler and Kevin Love have been out since December 2020 and are expected to miss several weeks.

Matthew Dellavedova suffered a concussion and there is no date for his return, while Darius Garland and Collin Sexton are both listed as questionable.

Kevin Porter Jr. is dealing with some off-the-court matters and according to Jason Lloyd and Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Cavaliers are expected to release or trade him following an incident in the locker room on Friday.

Injured: Kevin Love, Dylan Windler, Matthew Dellavedova

Doubtful: Darius Garland, Collin Sexton

Unavailable: Kevin Porter Jr.,

Brooklyn Nets - Team News

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets

Everyone in the NBA is excited to see Kyrie Irving back after he missed seven straight games due to personal reasons. This will be the first time Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden will be playing together and everyone in the basketball fraternity is excited to how this experiment works out.

The Brooklyn Nets are on a winning streak ever since the arrival of James Harden and given the depleted roster of the Cleveland Cavaliers, they should comfortably win tonight as well. The Nets roster is the same that it has been for the past couple of games with players Spencer Dinwiddie and Nicolas Claxton are ruled out for several weeks following major injuries.

Injured: Nicolas Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

At what time will Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers tip-off?

USA: 20th January 2021, 7:00 PM ET

India: 21st January 2021, 5:30 AM IST

Where and How to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers game?

USA: Fox Sports Ohio and YES Network (Local TV), WTAM/WMMS/WNZN, and WFAN (Radio).

Fans of the NBA watching around the world can use the NBA League Pass.

