What channel is Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets for the second consecutive time will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Friday. The Nets had lost out the last time around by 12 points in a closely fought game that went into two overtimes.

It was James Harden’s third NBA appearance for the Brooklyn Nets and the first time the trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Harden started in the same game.

🎙 @KyrieIrving: "Cleveland threw a lot of things at us."



🎙 @KDTrey5: "This journey together's gonna be fun. Tough start...but I like where we are."



🎙 @JHarden13: "We just gotta find a way to get stops when we need to."



Postgame Quotes

However, the Cleveland Cavaliers managed to hold their ground at their home venue as Collin Sexton responded with a monster 42-point performance. The Brooklyn Nets will be looking for revenge against a young Cleveland Cavaliers side that has managed to win in both of their last two outings.

Brooklyn Nets - Team News

As far as injuries are concerned, the Brooklyn Nets have an almost full roster with long term absentees in the form of Nicolas Claxton and Spencer Dinwiddie not expected to return any time soon. However, for their second game running the Brooklyn Nets have available three of the best attacking players in the NBA, and will go in as firm favorites despite losing against the Cleveland Cavaliers the last time around.

Harden's arrival give a scary overall look to thev Brooklyn Nets

James Harden appears to have settled in well and has averaged 29 points and 12.7 assists in the three games that he has featured in for the Brooklyn Nets so far. Kevin Durant is also in commanding form and has averaged 31 points with 6 assists per game.

Add Kyrie Irving to the mix, and the Brooklyn Nets look like firm title contenders that will need a lot of stopping, as the 2020-21 NBA season progresses.

Injured: Spencer Dinwiddie, Nicolas Claxton

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cleveland Cavaliers – Team News

The Cleveland Cavaliers defied odds the last time around and were able to end up victorious against the Nets. This means that they go into the current matchup with two back-to-back wins after a slow start to the season in which their defence has received criticism for not being aggressive enough.

Teamwork makes the dream work 💪 pic.twitter.com/tfFsPiyfB6 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 21, 2021

However, the Cleveland Cavaliers appear to have turned a corner after a hattrick of losses and will be looking for a repeat upset this time around. Apart from Kevin Love and Darius Garland, the Cleveland Cavaliers are missing Mathew Dellavedova while Kevin Porter Jr. has been rumored to have played his last game for the Cavaliers after a locker room incident.

Injured: Kevin Love, Darius Garland, Mathew Dellavedova

Doubtful: Dylan Windler

Suspended: None

Collin Sexton was in brilliant for when the Brooklyn Nets took on the Cleveland Cavaliers the last time around

At what time will Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers tip-off?

USA: January 22nd, 2021, 7:30 PM ET

India: January 23rd, 2021, 6:00 AM IST

Where and How to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers game?

The game can be watched locally on the Fox Sports Ohio and the YES Network (Local TV), WTAM/WMMS/WNZN, and WFAN (Radio). Fans of the NBA watching around the world can use the NBA League Pass.