What channel is Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets take on the struggling Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena, hoping to return to winning ways after losing two consecutive games in the 2020-21 NBA season.

The Nets are visibly struggling without their best player, Kevin Durant, who is out due to health & safety protocols for the second time this season. They will be hoping that new acquisition James Harden shows off his scoring prowess instead of continuing to act as distributor in the absence of KD.

James Harden on Kevin Durant's health & safety protocols: “They just said contact tracing. I’m thinking to myself, if it’s contact tracing, then we were all in the locker room together. That means there’s no game if he’s not going to be able to play. That was my thought process.” pic.twitter.com/us8mUtjZTa — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 6, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets have also listed Kyrie Irving as probable for the game as the former Cavs star is dealing with a finger injury, as reported by the New York Times.

The Detroit Pistons are currently the team with the worst record in the league, at 5-18. Despite their underwhelming season, the rebuilding Pistons played well in their narrow defeat against the reigning champions LA Lakers in their previous match. In the absence of Blake Griffin, Jerami Grant and co. pushed the LeBron James-led Lakers by taking the game to double OT.

The Detroit Pistons will be hoping they can take advantage of KD's absence in the Brooklyn Nets lineup and cause an upset on the back of a positive showing against the Lakers. This will be Detroit's first game since parting ways with former league MVP Derrick Rose, who returned to the New York Knicks.

Brooklyn Nets - Team News

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Jeff Green

The Brooklyn Nets might take the floor against the Pistons without two of their 'big-three' players this season.

Kevin Durant, who was asked to leave mid-game in the loss to the Raptors, will not be able to return before Friday, as reported by Shams Charania. As revealed earlier, Kyrie Irving (finger injury) is listed on the probable list, leaving James Harden as the only player from the 'Big Three' available for Steve Nash's Brooklyn Nets.

Iman Shumpert was listed as probable earlier but is now ruled out due to a hamstring strain, as per Alex Schiffer of The Atheltic. Nicolas Claxton, who has been out for a while now due to a knee problem, is likely to be out for another three weeks weeks. Spencer Dinwiddie is out for the season after undergoing surgery for on his right ACL early in the season.

Injured - Iman Shumpert, Nicolas Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie

Doubtful - Kyrie Irving

Unavailable - Kevin Durant

Detroit Pistons - Team News

The Detroit Pistons have traded Derrick Rose to the New York Knicks

The Detroit Pistons finally reached an agreement on a trade deal to send Derrick Rose to the New York Knicks. Dwane Casey's side acquired guard Dennis Smith Jr. and a 2021 second-round draft pick via Charlotte Hornets to Detroit in return.

Rose, despite being the sixth man for the Detroit Pistons this season, was their second-best player. However, the Pistons are now aiming to rebuild and it was in their best interests to let go of their veteran star. Rose only had one year on his contract, worth 7.7 million dollars, left and would have potentially departed as a free agent.

The Detroit Pistons go into the match against the Brooklyn Nets with a number of injury concerns. As many as four players are listed as questionable while a couple of players are ruled out. The probable list includes their latest recruit Dennis Smith Jr. (covid protocols), Frank Jackson (illness), Delon Wright (ankle) and Wayne Ellington (calf).

While Jahil Okafor is out due to a hip injury, Kylian Hayes still has a long road to recovery and will be re-evaluated in 8 weeks, according to reporter Shams Charania.

Injured - Jahil Okafor, Kylian Hayes

Doubtful - Dennis Smith Jr, Frank Jackson, Delon Wright, Wayne Ellington

Suspended - None

At what time will Nets vs Pistons game start?

USA: Tuesday, 9th February 2021, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Wednesday, 10th February 2021, 5:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Nets vs Pistons?

The Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons game will be televised locally by Fox Sports Detroit and YES. For international viewers, the match will be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.