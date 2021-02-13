What channel is Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream l NBA Season 2020-21

In a blockbuster Saturday night game in the 2020-21 NBA, two offensive juggernauts, the new-look Brooklyn Nets and the short-sized Golden State Warriors, will lock horns at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Both sides previously clashed in the season opener, where Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving helped the Brooklyn Nets surge past the Golden State Warriors with a 125-99 blowout victory.

With two-time NBA champion and former Golden State Warriors player Kevin Durant returning to the Bay Area, he could have an enticing battle against his former teammate Stephen Curry.

Durant and Curry played together for three seasons, winning back-to-back NBA championships.

✈️ @KDTrey5's return to basketball and the Bay, and what else to watch for on our five-game West coast road trip ✈️ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 13, 2021

Brooklyn Nets fans have reason to celebrate too, as their ten-time All-Star Kevin Durant is set to make his return after missing three games due to the league's stringent COVID-19 protocols.

Durant finally got the nod to play ball after he was ejected twice from the game against the Raptors on Friday. He will now take on the short-handed Golden State Warriors for the first time, with three-time scoring champion James Harden in the lineup and Kyrie Irving alongside him. With four MVP-caliber players expected to feature in the game, there could be fireworks galore.

The Golden State Warriors face an uphill battle in this matchup. However, they will fancy their chances of an upset if their floor general Stephen Curry comes to the fore. Curry has been on a tear in recent games, and could potentially explode for another monster performance in this thrilling matchup.

Advertisement

With Klay Thompson out with a season-ending injury, former league MVP Stephen Curry has carried the Golden State Warriors' hopes on his shoulders, keeping his team in contention for the playoffs. He will need to carry the load offensively in this matchup but will need the rest of the cast to step up and capitalize on the Brooklyn Nets' non-existent defense.

This season, Stephen Curry is averaging 30 points on an impressive 49% shooting from the floor and 43% shooting from downtown. Curry will especially need Andrew Wiggins to have a good outing at the offensive end, as the latter has been the second scoring option behind him on most nights.

Golden State Warriors - Team News

Stephen Curry (#30) of the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are likely to continue playing small ball, as they remain without a true center in their lineup. Up-and-coming star James Wiseman will miss a week's action due to a wrist injury, while Kevon Looney (ankle) and Marquese Chriss will remain on the sidelines with injuries as well.

Nevertheless, the Golden State Warriors have momentum with them after winning their last two games. They have been blazing on the offensive end of the floor, averaging an impressive 113.8 points per game.

While the Brooklyn Nets appear to be the favorites on paper, it would be foolhardy to count out a team boasting Stephen Curry, one of the best shooters in the league.

Advertisement

Brooklyn Nets - Team News

James Harden (#13), Kevin Durant (#7) and Kyrie Irving (#11) of the Brooklyn Nets

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Nets primary center DeAndre Jordan won't be available for this matchup due to personal reasons. That improves the chances of the short-sized Golden State Warriors upsetting their more illustrious opponents on Saturday night.

The Brooklyn Nets will also be without Iman Shumpert and Nicolas Claxton for this game.

Nets @HSpecialSurgery Status Report for tomorrow night's game at Golden State: pic.twitter.com/q0wtnrsKa3 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 12, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets have seen their fair share of ups and downs this campaign. However, with the return of Kevin Durant, the team will look to fire on all cylinders, and aim for a blowout victory against the Golden State Warriors.

At what time will the Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors game commence?

USA: February 13th, 2021, 8:30 PM (Eastern Time).

India: February 14th, 2021, 7:00 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Advertisement

Where to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors?

The Brooklyn Nets-Golden State Warriors match will be televised nationally on the ABC network. Local coverage will be available on AT&T Now and NBC Sports Bay Area. The game will also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.