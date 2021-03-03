What channel is Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream - March 3rd l NBA Season 2020-21

After losing 12 in a row, there are fewer teams the Houston Rockets would want to face than the Brooklyn Nets. Even less so when the opposition have your previous star, James Harden, who has since notched up 7 triple-doubles in 22 games for his new side.

The league's most potent offense arrives in Houston on the back of an overtime victory in San Antonio in which James Harden recorded a stat-line of 30-15-14. His return to the arena, where he played for 8 seasons will be emotional, though fans can guarantee that his will to win and current scoring rate will make him put on yet another show.

KD, Kyrie, Harden: We’ve never seen such a lethal offensive trio before. And here’s the other thing: These are super smart hoopers too. They will adapt and ascend as true title contenders. ♟♟♟@maxkellerman @ESPNRadio #Nets pic.twitter.com/agv22WTlnu — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 2, 2021

Combining this with the fact that the Houston Rockets have played so poorly recently, the Brooklyn Nets should expect to win their 11th game on the road this season.

At what time will the Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets matchup start?

USA: Wednesday, 3rd March 2021, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Thursday, 4th March 2021, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets?

Such is the nature of the matchup with Harden's return to face the Houston Rockets, Wednesday's game will be shown nationally on ESPN, as well as on the YES network. Fans can also tune in with an NBA League Pass and catch the game live.

Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets Team News

Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant's absence hasn't hurt the Brooklyn Nets in the same way a 2-time Finals MVP would other teams. The Nets have won 7 of the last 8 fixtures with Durant sidelined and the former MVP will have to miss out on his All-Star captaincy as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

The Brooklyn Nets have recently benefited from their squad depth, with the likes of Bruce Brown Jr., Nicolas Claxton and Landry Shamet putting in huge performances. Jeff Green and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot were sidelined on Monday and will likely be game-time decisions in Houston.

Injured: Kevin Durant

Doubtful: Jeff Green, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

Unavailable: None

Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets fell by 20 points to the Chicago Bulls

The Houston Rockets' season has been marred recently by Christian Wood's injury and the inability to have both John Wall and Victor Oladipo on the floor at the same time. The times didn't get any easier either for the Rockets, who watched Danuel House Jr. leave the floor on Monday with a right knee contusion and not return.

The Houston Rockets have now dropped 12-straight games - the longest losing streak in the #NBA this season and a team worst since losing 15-straight during the 2001-02 season. pic.twitter.com/AIS92iHmyk — RADIO.COM Sports (@RDCSports) March 2, 2021

Christian Wood's injury has meant the Houston Rockets have lacked height in the paint, though their defensive rating has remained reasonably acceptable, at 7th-best in the league. The center is unlikely to return for another couple of weeks while Dante Exum remains out permanently.

Eric Gordon is listed as questionable after missing out on Monday, as too is back-up forward Rodion Kurucs.

Injured: Christian Wood, Dante Exum

Doubtful: Danuel House Jr., Eric Gordon, Rodion Kurucs

Unavailable: None