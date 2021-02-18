What channel is Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream - February 18th l NBA Season 2020-21

In a blockbuster matchup on Thursday, the league's second-best offense travels to face its best defense when the Brooklyn Nets face the LA Lakers.

Both sides currently sit second in their respective conferences, with this fixture expected to be an early determinant of the Brooklyn Nets' championship credentials. The franchise's superstar trio are currently averaging 80.7 points when all three play; however, they will have to get past MVP favorite LeBron James, who has led the LA Lakers on both ends of the court to a 22-7 record.

Brooklyn Nets - Team News

Brooklyn Nets star guard James Harden

James Harden did what James Harden does best on Tuesday night, capping off a franchise-record 21-point comeback win in Phoenix with a dagger three to win the game.

The Beard sparks 24-point comeback ‼️@JHarden13's 38 PTS, 7 REB, 11 AST and go-ahead three helps the @BrooklynNets storm back from 24 down to beat PHX! #BrooklynTogetherpic.twitter.com/o8GfRhidcy — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2021

The shooting guard had to carry the Brooklyn Nets side, who played without both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. At the time of writing, both stars are considered day-to-day decision, with Steve Nash downplaying the seriousness of their injuries. The Nets have enjoyed the return of Tyler Johnson recently, with the guard starting in place of Irving on Tuesday and scoring 17 points.

Aside from their two superstars, the Brooklyn Nets remain without long-term absentees Spenser Dinwiddie, Iman Shumpert and Nicolas Claxton.

Injured: Spenser Dinwiddie, Iman Shumpert, Nicolas Claxton

Doubtful: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant

Unavailable: None

LA Lakers - Team News

Los Angeles Lakers teammates

The LA Lakers are currently missing one of their own superstars, Anthony Davis. Given the potential layoff Davis could face were he to be brought back too early, the Lakers will likely be very cautious with his return, re-evaluating the injury after 2-3 weeks.

This gives LeBron James even more responsibility as the side's leader, and he has not disappointed thus far. James has had an MVP-calibre season to date, averaging 25.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.9 assists, and was pivotal in Davis' absence last week.

Kyle Kuzma is playing some of the most efficient basketball of his career and is embracing his role off the bench. He has stepped up massively in Davis' absence and will likely keep his place in the LA Lakers' starting lineup.

The Lakers' only other injury concern is long-term absentee Kostas Antetokounmpo.

Injured: Kostas Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

At what time will the Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers game start?

USA: February 18, 2021, 10 PM ET.

India: February 19, 2021, 8:30 AM IST.

Where and how to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers game?

Thursday night's enthralling matchup will be broadcast in America on TNT. Fans can also watch the game live with an NBA League Pass.