What channel is Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream - February 16 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets continue their Western Conference tour when they face the Phoenix Suns at the Phoenix Suns Arena on Tuesday.

The Kevin Durant-less Nets blasted the Sacramento Kings to the tune of 136-125 last night as they knocked down a franchise-best 27 threes.

Kyrie Irving was sizzling hot in the game, scoring a season-high 40 points on 15-of-22 shooting from the field and 9-of-11 from three-point range. James Harden recorded a triple-double with 29 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists.

Despite their good run of form, however, the Phoenix Suns will not be an easy opponent. The Suns have won six consecutive games and nine of their last 10 fixtures heading into Tuesday’s matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Phoenix Suns routed the Orlando Magic 109-90 at home on Sunday, with Devin Booker scoring 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field.

Brooklyn Nets: Team News

Kevin Durant has been ruled out of the Phoenix Suns match due to a mild left hamstring strain. He also missed the Sacramento Kings game last night.

Iman Shumpert (hamstring) will be out for at least a week and has not appeared in any games for the Brooklyn Nets so far. He could make his debut in a week or two.

Nicolas Claxton has tendinitis in his right knee, which could sideline him for a month more. He has not played at all this season.

Meanwhile, Spencer Dinwiddie is out for the season with a partially torn right ACL that was repaired last month.

Injured: Kevin Durant, Spencer Dinwiddie, Nicolas Claxton, Iman Shumpert

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Phoenix Suns: Team News

The Phoenix Suns have no injured players on their report.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

At what time will the Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns game start?

USA: Tuesday, 16th February 2021, 10:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Wednesday, 17th February 2021, 9:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns

The game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns will be televised nationally by TNT and shown locally by Yes Network. For international viewers, NBA League Pass will broadcast the game live.

