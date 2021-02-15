What channel is Brooklyn Nets vs Sacramento Kings on tonight? Time, TV Schedule & Live stream | NBA Season 2020-2021

The star-studded Brooklyn Nets take on the Sacramento Kings in an enticing 2020-21 NBA season matchup at Golden 1 Center.

The Brooklyn Nets have climbed to third in the East with the help of two straight wins. Kevin Durant made his return after being asked to stay out of action due to Covid protocols. However, he has now been ruled out yet again, this time due to a hamstring problem.

The Nets found their groove not too long ago as they were on a losing streak of three games before returning to winning ways. Steve Nash will be hoping Kyrie Irving and James Harden get the job done in the absence of KD.

The Sacramento Kings, on the other hand, were on a roll before losing three straight games heading into this match. The Kings will be glad Kevin Durant won't be featuring as they aim to get back to winning ways. The Sacramento Kings sit 11th in the stacked Western Conference and have an overall record of 12-14 this season.

The Brooklyn Nets will be the favorites despite not having Kevin Durant as they have looked much better than the Sacramento Kings in the last couple of games.

This season has been unpredictable for the Nets, though, as they have been shocked by some of the lower-ranked teams in the past. The Sacramento Kings have hit a slump recently but are capable of pulling an upset. Steve Nash will be wary of this and will demand his side be more solid defensively to avoid a 13th defeat of the campaign.

James Harden scored 19 points and dished out 16 assists while Kyrie Irving scored 23 points to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a blowout victory over the Warriors on the road. De'Aaron Fox was once again the best player for the Sacramento Kings in their last game against the Grizzlies, as his effort of 23 points, 9 assists went in vain.

De'Aaron Fox is the Kings' first Western Conference Player of the Week since 2017 (via @James_HamNBCS)https://t.co/cUOwwwMnw6 pic.twitter.com/9nfU4TFKcN — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) February 8, 2021

Brooklyn Nets - Team news

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant

As mentioned earlier, the Brooklyn Nets will be without the services of Kevin Durant. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the lanky forward is currently dealing with a mild hamstring sprain and will be out against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday as well.

DeAndre Jordan is another starter who might not be available as he is listed as probable. He isn't injured, though, as Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reported Jordan might not feature due to personal reasons.

Status update on Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/hR76EQIAJZ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 15, 2021

Amongst the other long-term injuries for the Brooklyn Nets, Iman Shumpert and Spencer Dinwiddie will continue to be out for a while. Nicolas Claxton, who was also on the list, is reportedly three weeks away from returning to action.

Injured: Kevin Durant, Nicolas Claxton, Iman Shumpert, Spencer Dinwiddie

Doubtful: DeAndre Jordan

Unavailable: None

Sacramento Kings - Team News

Sacramento Kings star Marvin Bagley III

Marvin Bagley III is the only player on the Sacramento Kings injury list, but he may feature after missing out against the Grizzlies on Sunday and is listed as day-to-day.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Marvin Bagley III

Unavailable: None

At what time will the Nets vs Clippers game start?

USA: Monday, 15th February 2021, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Tuesday, 16th February 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Nets vs Clippers

The Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings game will be televised locally by YES and NBC Sports California. For international viewers, the match will be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.