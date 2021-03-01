What channel is Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live stream - March 1st l NBA Season 2020-21

2020-21 NBA title contenders Brooklyn Nets travel to the AT&T Center to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. In their last outing, their 8-game winning streak was halted by the Dallas Mavericks.

In that game, the Brooklyn Nets were without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. James Harden impressed for most of the game, finishing with 27 points and seven assists and looking virtually unstoppable in the first half.

The San Antonio Spurs, meanwhile, have shown improvement in offense in recent games, winning beating the New Orleans Pelicans in their last outing.

They are missing several starters due to the league's health and safety protocols, so they could have their task cut out against the Brooklyn Nets. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets have injury concerns of their own but will look to cruise to victory if Kyrie Irving starts.

At what time will the Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs game start?

USA- Monday, March 1, 2021; 8:30 PM Eastern Time.

India - Tuesday, March 2, 2021; 7:00 AM Indian Standard Time.

Where to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs game?

The matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Brooklyn Nets will be broadcast on Fox Sports Southwest and YES Network. The match will also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.

San Antonio Spurs Team News

The San Antonio Spurs have lost a flurry of players to the league's stringent health and safety protocols in recent days. So, they might struggle against the Brooklyn Nets.

Rudy Gay, Derrick White, Quinndary Witherspoon, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson have all been ruled out. That means they will, in all probability, stick with the lineup they had in their last outing, except for one change.

LeMarcus Aldridge is expected to feature at the center after coming off a 21-point substitute performance in the San Antonio Spurs’ victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The likes of DeMar DeRozan and Dejounte Murray will be expected to pull off big performances, with Patty Mills also impressing in recent games from the bench.

Brooklyn Nets Team news

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets

With Kevin Durant not expected to feature for the Brooklyn Nets until after the All-Star break, Kyrie Irving and James Harden will be expected to deliver the goods and lead the team to victory.

Spencer Dinwiddie is a long-term absentee, with Irving expected to feature at least for part of the game. Meanwhile, Tyler Johnson sat out the Net's last game owing to a migraine issue but should have recovered to take on the San Antonio Spurs.

The likes of Joe Harris and Jeff Green might have to take up extra offensive duty. Nevertheless, the Nets will look to continue their newfound defensive resilience, despite their last loss.