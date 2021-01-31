What channel is Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

A reunion of sorts will be on the cards with the Brooklyn Nets taking on the Washington Wizards on the road. Four former OKC Thunder players and one former coach will feature in this game. Kevin Durant, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Jeff Green, and Scott Brooks were all part of the same organization but things do move quickly in the NBA.

The Brooklyn Nets are quickly climbing the Eastern Conference standings after trading for Harden. They still need some defensive adjustments but their firepower going forward is getting the job done at the moment. The Washington Wizards, meanwhile, have the worst record in the league.

Brooklyn Nets Team News

The top-heavy approach has worked for the Nets so far

Offense is the mantra for the Brooklyn Nets who scored 147 points in their last game and have won four straight. James Harden has played a crucial role for the team but he's questionable for the game against Washington Wizards with a thigh issue.

The Brooklyn Nets recently finalized a deal to sign veteran Iman Shumpert and he should be available. Nicolas Claxton is set to miss a few more games with right knee tendinopathy while Spencer Dinwiddie has been ruled out for the season.

Nine players in double figures as the Nets tie a franchise-record 147 points in a regulation game 📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/L5Gj2AgOGN — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 30, 2021

Injured: Spencer Dinwiddie, Nicolas Claxton

Doubtful: James Harden

Unavailable: None

Washington Wizards Team News

The Wizards simply cannot buy a win right now

The Washington Wizards are getting blown out left, right, and center in matchups despite Bradley Beal leading the league in scoring. They're still removing the rust after a lengthy spell of postponed games but need to quickly turn things around if they are to make the playoffs.

Talented center Thomas Bryant's ACL injury has also added to the Washington Wizards' woes. Meanwhile, Raul Neto will be sidelined against the Brooklyn Nets due to a groin issue.

Injured: Thomas Bryant, Raul Neto

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

At what time will Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards commence?

India: 1st February 2021, 5:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

USA: 31st January 2021, 7 PM (Eastern Time)

Where and how to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards?

Viewers in the USA can catch the national telecast of the game on NBA TV. Local coverage of the same will be carried by YES Network and NBC Sports Washington. International viewers can live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

