What channel is Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks are hoping to build on the momentum of their first win of the 2020-21 NBA season with a victory on Wednesday.

Both teams are sporting similar 1-2 regular season records after satisfying victories over their respective opponents recently.

The Hornets travel to Dallas after defeating the Brooklyn Nets 106-104 on Sunday. On the same day, the Mavericks delivered a historic defeat on the LA Clippers with a 124-73 blowout win which included an NBA record 50-point lead by halftime.

The Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks matchup should be an exciting game featuring some of the league’s top young players in Luka Doncic and LaMelo Ball.

Charlotte Hornets: Team News

The Charlotte Hornets roster is mostly intact for this game with only a handful of players either out or questionable. Cody Zeller is still sidelined with a hand injury that is reportedly going to keep him out for four to six weeks.

Malik Monk missed practice with a migraine while P.J. Washington practiced despite suffering a minor ankle sprain.

Injured: Cody Zeller

Doubtful: Malik Monk, P.J. Washington

Suspended: None

Dallas Mavericks: Team News

The Dallas Mavericks’ timetable for Kristaps Porzingis to return is still set for January. The All-Star big man practiced with the team recently and is preparing for a return very soon.

Josh Richardson was listed as questionable due to a calf strain but could play tonight. He could be a game-time decision by coach Rick Carlisle.

Injured: Kristaps Porzingis

Doubtful: Josh Richardson

Suspended: None

At what time will Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks commence?

USA: 30th December 2020, 8:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 31st December 2020, 7:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks?

The game will be shown locally via FOX Sports Southwest Dallas and FOX Sports Southeast Charlotte. International audiences can livestream the game with an NBA League Pass subscription.

