What Channel is Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream - February 26 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Charlotte Hornets will go head-to-head with the Golden State Warriors on Friday at the Chase Center. The Hornets defeated one of the league’s top teams when they took down the Phoenix Suns 124-121 on Wednesday. Reserve guard Malik Monk came off the bench to score 29 points against the Suns. Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball had 20 points apiece for Charlotte.

The Golden State Warriors are on a two-game winning streak and are going for a season-high three straight wins when they take on the Charlotte Hornets. The Warriors defeated the Indiana Pacers 111-107 on Wednesday night with Stephen Curry tallying 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Charlotte Hornets: Team News

MJ really proved everyone wrong this season…



- chose Terry Rozier over Kemba Walker

- believed in Gordon Hayward

- drafted LaMelo Ball

- Hornets in the playoff picture



Your apologies need to be as loud as the disrespect was. pic.twitter.com/o6sB7i0eWU — Slam Studios (@SlamStudios) February 22, 2021

The Charlotte Hornets have a few players on their injury report.

Devonte’ Graham (kneecap) is out with a patella discomfort and will miss the Golden State Warriors game.

Caleb Martin (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out of the Friday match due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

Cody Zeller (left hip contusion) is questionable to appear against the Warriors. He injured his hip during the Suns game on Wednesday.

Injured: Devonte’ Graham, Caleb Martin

Doubtful: Cody Zeller

Unavailable: None

Golden State Warriors: Team News

James Wiseman is back 😤 pic.twitter.com/iyw2rynxoL — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 24, 2021

The Golden State Warriors have two players who are out of commission for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

Marquese Chriss (leg injury) and Klay Thompson (Achilles) are out for the season but will be ready in time for the start of the next campaign, which should begin later this year.

Injured: Marquese Chriss, Klay Thompson

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

LaMelo Ball #2 of the Charlotte Hornets puts up a three-point shot over Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns

At what time will Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors game start?

USA: Friday, 26th February 2021, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Saturday, 27th February 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors?

The game between the Charlotte Hornets and Golden State Warriors will be shown locally by FOX Sports Southeast Charlotte and NBC Sports Bay Area & California. International audiences can livestream the match via NBA League Pass.

