What channel is Charlotte Hornets vs Utah Jazz on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream - February 22nd l NBA Season 2020-21

The Charlotte Hornets visit the Vivint Arena to face off with the Western Conference leaders, the Utah Jazz.

In the first meeting between the two teams this season, the Utah Jazz romped to a 31-point win, thanks to the exploits of Bojan Bogdanovic.

The Utah Jazz have now won 20 of their last 21 games and 18 of those Ws are by double-digits. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 18, 2021

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets are on a roll themselves. They recently beat the Golden State Warriors at home after Terry Rozier beat the buzzer to hit the game-winner.

Unfortunately for the Charlotte Hornets, they look heavily outmatched by the Utah Jazz. The Jazz have terrorized defenses with their incredible ball-movement and shooting, winning 20 of their last 22 games.

Utah Jazz - Team News

Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz are one of the form teams in the NBA this season. Their 24-6 start to the season is the best in the league and one of their best starts to an NBA campaign in decades.

They are spreading the floor well, shooting lights out from distance, and their incredible ball-movement has bamboozled opposition defenders. Their defense has been excellent as well as they have emerged as a legitimate title contender this season.

The Utah Jazz have everything you need to go to the NBA Finals...great guard play by Mike Conley & superstar Donovan Mitchell, dominate defense led by Rudy Gobert & Royce O'Neale, they are one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the league led by Joe Ingles & Bojan Bogdanovic — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 16, 2021

Advertisement

Head coach Quin Snyder will have his entire roster at his disposal, with the Utah Jazz being one of the few teams without a single reported injury.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

Charlotte Hornets - Team News

Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets might finally end their playoff drought this season. With a 14-15 start to the season, they are eighth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Although that isn't much of an impressive record, the Charlotte Hornets have been gaining momentum in recent games. Their rookie LaMelo Ball is emerging as an early candidate for the Rookie of the Year award. First inserted into the starting lineup on February 1st, Ball has been averaging 20 points, six assists and six rebounds on 45/44/90 splits.

However, the Charlotte Hornets have listed Devonte' Graham as questionable for this game against the Utah Jazz because of his knee injury. Moreover forward Caleb Martin will not play due to the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Advertisement

Hornet's Devonte' Graham (left knee) once again listed doubtful vs. Jazz tomorrow. https://t.co/rkaQmWpono — NBA Injury Report (@nbainjuryupdate) February 22, 2021

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Devonte' Graham.

Unavailable: Caleb Martin.

At what time will the Charlotte Hornets vs Utah Jazz game start?

USA: February 22, 2021; 9 PM ET.

India: February 23, 2021; 7:30 AM IST.

Where and how to watch the Charlotte Hornets vs Utah Jazz game?

This matchup will be locally broadcast on AT&T Sportsnet - Rocky Mountain and FOX Sports Southeast (Local TV).

Fans can tune in to the radio at KZNS / S: KTUB and WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM to listen to the game. The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.