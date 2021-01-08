What Channel is Chicago Bulls vs LA Lakers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Chicago Bulls travel to Los Angeles to face the LA Lakers on Friday. The Lakers are among the top teams in the NBA with a 6-3 record, but they just lost to a determined San Antonio Spurs squad 118-109 last night. Similarly, the Chicago Bulls absorbed a tough 128-124 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

The two teams look to change their fortunes with a win tonight at Staples Center.

Chicago Bulls: Team News

Forward Patrick Williams will be available to play for the Chicago Bulls after clearing the league’s concussion protocol. Williams took a shot to the head during Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings.

Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls

Chandler Hutchison and Tomas Satoransky tested positive for COVID-19 during the NBA’s last round of testing. They will be self-isolating and will not accompany the team on the trip to Los Angeles.

Both Lauri Markkanen and Ryan Arcidiacono will also miss the game due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

Injured: Chandler Hutchison, Tomas Satoransky, Lauri Markkanen, Ryan Arcidiacono

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

LA Lakers: Team News

Alex Caruso returned to the LA Lakers lineup in the loss to the Spurs after missing several games due to the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers

For the first time since their second game of the season, the LA Lakers did not list LeBron James in their injury update to the league because of the ankle soreness issue. Both he and Anthony Davis are playing against the Chicago Bulls despite playing 30-plus minutes the night before.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope remains questionable for Friday’s game against the Chicago Bulls and he will likely be a game-time decision by the Lakers.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Suspended: None

Chicago Bulls v Washington Wizards

At what time will Chicago Bulls vs LA Lakers commence?

USA: 8th January 2021, 10 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 9th January 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Chicago Bulls vs LA Lakers

The Chicago Bulls and LA Lakers game will be televised locally on NBC Sports Chicago and Spectrum Sportsnet. International audiences can catch the game on NBA League Pass.

