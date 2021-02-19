What channel is Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream - February 19th l NBA Season 2020-21

The East-leading Philadelphia 76ers will host the Chicago Bulls at the Wells Fargo Center for their first encounter of the 2020-21 NBA season.

The Philadelphia 76ers bounced back from a three-match losing streak with a win against the Houston Rockets in their previous game. With the win, the Sixers maintain their top spot in the East with a 19-10 season record.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls have momentum behind them as are coming off back-to-back wins heading into this matchup. Zach LaVine has been firing on all cylinders of late and has found a new partner in crime in Coby White. The sophomore has been lighting up opposing teams with his impressive scoring abilities in the last few outings.

The Sixers are facing a new challenge this season as the all-new Brooklyn Nets are in hot pursuit of their pole position in the East. At the other end, the Chicago Bulls have been striving hard to make it back into the playoff picture and have shown promise in their most recent stretch. The Bulls have the talent to pull off an upset in this enticing fixture.

Chicago Bulls - Team News

Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls shoots a three against Derrick Jones Jr. #55 of the Portland Trail Blazers

At the start of the season, the Chicago Bulls were looking primed to emerge as playoff contenders in the East but have been inconsistent so far. Coach Billy Donovan will rely on the duo of Zach LaVine and Coby White to keep the team in the hunt for a top-8 seed. LaVine is having an MVP caliber season for the Chicago Bulls with an impressive average of 28.5 points, 5.2 assists, and 5.5 rebounds on an efficient 52% shooting from the floor.

Chandler Hutchinson and Otto Porter Jr. are out for an extended period. They will join Lauri Markkanen as the three inactive players on the sidelines.

The team will look to Garrett Temple and Thaddeus Young to pick up the slack and contribute with good minutes off the bench. Young played a huge role in the win against the Pistons and will need another strong showing against the Philadelphia 76ers in the Bulls' matchup.

Philadelphia 76ers - Team News

Joel Embiid #21 and Dakota Mathias #33 of the Philadelphia 76ers in action against the Miami Heat

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers are facing some turbulence, after dropping three of their last four games. However, with Joel Embiid back in the lineup, the Sixers were able to get back to winning ways, beating the Houston Rockets with a 118-113 scoreline at the end of regulation.

The Philadelphia 76ers saw as many as five players score in double digits to secure their 19th win of the season. Leading the effort was none other than Joel Embiid, who posted a near triple-double with 31 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists in 37 minutes from the floor.

Seth Curry and Tobias Harris combined for a total of 49 points between them — a positive sign for coach Doc Rivers. That said, Embiid remains the most important piece for the Sixers' title aspirations later in the year. He has registered incredible numbers across the board this campaign, averaging 29.7 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in twenty-three games thus far.

Philadelphia has listed Shake Milton and Ben Simmons on the injury report. Milton (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's matchup against the Bulls. Meanwhile, Ben Simmons, who is recovering from an illness, has now been listed as probable to return to action.

At what time will the Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers commence?

USA: February 19th, 2021, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: February 20th, 2021, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where to watch Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers?

The Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers game will be televised nationally (USA) on ESPN. Local coverage of the game will be available on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The game can also be streamed via the NBA League Pass.