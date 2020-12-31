What Channel is Chicago Bulls vs Washington Wizards on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Chicago Bulls will be in the nation’s capital again when they face the Washington Wizards on New Year’s Eve in the NBA. The Bulls have a 1-3 record after beating the Wizards on Wednesday. Head coach Billy Donovan is figuring out which players he can count on as he tries to lead the Bulls back to the playoffs.

Despite falling to 0-4, Russell Westbrook becomes the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62 to record a triple-double in each of his first three games in a season.



- 21 Pts

- 15 Reb

- 11 Ast pic.twitter.com/MmvdyMRThK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 30, 2020

The Wizards are looking for some payback against the Bulls. Washington’s 0-4 record is bewildering because they have two All-Stars in Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal in their backcourt. They’ve had a couple of close games but they have been unable to finish the job.

Will the Washington Wizards get their revenge on the Chicago Bulls? Or will the Bulls get their second win of the season at the Wizards’ expense?

We’ll find out soon enough.

BULLS WIN.

BULLS WIN.

BULLS WIN. pic.twitter.com/KZqBrzhwgp — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 30, 2020

Chicago Bulls: Team News

Chicago Bulls power forward Lauri Markkanen is listed as questionable (bruised left calf) for Thursday’s matchup against the Washington Wizards. Markkanen didn't join the team practice on Wednesday. He was back in the starting lineup last Tuesday but only played 19 minutes in their win over the Wizards.

The 23-year-old forward aggravated his calf injury late in the first half and exited the game early into the third quarter. If Markkanen doesn't play, Thaddeus Young, Otto Porter, and Patrick Williams may be given more minutes. The Bulls hold a 1-3 record heading into Thursday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Lauri Markkanen

Suspended: None

Washington Wizards: Team News

The Washington Wizards are facing the Chicago Bulls once more on Thursday. Power forward Rui Hachimura is listed as active for the rematch. The Wizards look to end their 0-4 start with a victory against their Eastern Conference opponent.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time will Chicago Bulls vs Washington Wizards commence?

USA: 31st December 2020, 5:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 1st January 2021, 3:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Chicago Bulls v New York Knicks

Where and How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Washington Wizards?

The live game telecast will be aired locally on NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Chicago. International viewers can access the game via NBA League Pass.

