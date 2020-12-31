What channel is Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

Coming off losses on Tuesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers will hope to regain their stride when they face off on Thursday during the NBA’s last regular season day of 2020.

Both teams were going for a 4-0 start to the season until they were defeated by their respective opponents.

Indiana Pacers flying under the radar



Victor Oladipo

22.7 PPG | 5.7 RPG | 3.7 APG | 61% FG



Domantas Sabonis

21.8 PPG | 11.0 RPG | 7.2 APG | 54% FG



Malcolm Brogdon

20.8 PPG | 4.2 RPG | 6.5 APG | 52% FG



Myles Turner

11.2 PPG | 6.5 RPG | 5.0 BPG | 44% FG pic.twitter.com/h3pJ5z6f2P — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) December 30, 2020

The Cavaliers travel to Indiana for an afternoon matchup as both teams seek to end the year on a high note.

Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis, who was recently named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, is leading Indiana to a strong start and giving their fans reason to expect a promising new year.

The @cavs future is in good hands.



Collin Sexton and Darius Garland putting up shots after tonight's loss to the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/n5hKbDYsCI — FOX Sports Cleveland (@FOXSportsCLE) December 30, 2020

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are riding on the young shoulders of Collin Sexton, who is averaging 25.3 points per game this season.

The 3-1 Cavs have every reason to believe that this is their year to make it back to the playoffs.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Team News

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without veteran forward Kevin Love, who will miss at least three to four weeks with a calf injury. Matthew Dellavedova is also out under the league’s concussion protocols.

Isaac Okoro will miss his third straight game after suffering a left foot sprain on Saturday and was placed on the league’s health and safety protocols for COVID-19.

Sophomore shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. will remain out due to personal reasons.

Injured: Kevin Love, Matthew Dellavedova, Isaac Okoro, Kevin Porter Jr.

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Indiana Pacers: Team News

The Indiana Pacers will miss the services of forward T.J. Warren, who is out with foot soreness. Meanwhile, Goga Bitadze, Brian Bowen II, Jeremy Lamb remain on the injured list for various reasons.

Bowen will be unavailable to play the longest as he is expected to be out until January 22 at the earliest.

Injured: T.J. Warren, Goga Bitadze, Brian Bowen II, Jeremy Lamb

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time will Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers commence?

USA: 31st December 2020, 3:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 1st January 2021, 1:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers?

The game will be shown live locally on FOX Sports Ohio and FOX Sports Indiana. International audiences can catch the game via NBA League Pass.

