What channel is Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream - February 27th l NBA Season 2020-21

Times do not get any easier for the out-of-form Cleveland Cavaliers as they travel to face Eastern conference's leaders, the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. The Sixers are coming off a dominant win against the Mavs on Thursday. They showed their Finals credentials on defense, while their bench contributed 46 points.

The Cleveland Cavaliers recently stopped a rut of 10 straight losses by knocking off the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets this week. However, they are struggling to score with the league's second-worst offense. Therefore, the Cavs will find it hard to extend their winning run when they face the NBA's fifth-best defense.

At what time will the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers matchup start?

USA: Saturday, 27th February 2021, 7:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Sunday, 28th February 2021, 5:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers?

Saturday night's spectacle will be shown locally on Fox Sports Ohio and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Fans can also stream the game with an NBA League Pass, which allows them to watch it live or on playback.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers Team News

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have recently lacked the depth that helped them get off to a positive start this season. While they actively seek a suitor for Andre Drummond, the franchise have chosen to sit the center.

At the time of writing, there is no up-to-date information regarding the Cavs lineup for Saturday. Kevin Love is expected to be sidelined as he continues to recover from a calf injury. Fellow forward Larry Nance Jr. might also be unavailable, despite being able to complete prematch drills with his finger no longer in a cast, prior to the game against Houston.

Matthew Dellavedova is expected to be out for some time after having his appendix removed, while Taurean Prince has currently been listed as day-to-day.

Injured: Matthew Dellavedova, Larry Nance Jr., Kevin Love

Doubtful: Taurean Prince

Unavailable: Andre Drummond

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers star Tobias Harris has been ruled out of Saturday's encounter

The Philadelphia 76ers' injury report is considerably less than their opponent's, with the only absentee being star Tobias Harris. Thankfully for the franchise and the player, Harris has suffered no structural damage to his knee, as confirmed after an MRI scan.

Tobias Harris will miss Saturday's game against the Cavaliers and be re-evaluated in approximately 48 hours, the 76ers say. https://t.co/3BQBWlPpXh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 26, 2021

Harris has been on fire for the Philadelphia 76ers this season, second behind Embiid with points scored, currently averaging 20.2 points along with 7.5 rebounds.

Injured: Tobias Harris

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None