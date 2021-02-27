What channel is the Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets game on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream - February 27 l NBA Season 2020-21

NBA fans will likely be treated to an offensive masterclass on Saturday night as the Brooklyn Nets welcome the Dallas Mavericks to the Barclays Center.

The Nets currently have the best offense in the NBA. They have put together a run of 8 wins, 6 of which have come without star Kevin Durant, who remains out for this matchup.

Medical update on Kevin Durant:

The Dallas Mavericks have also enjoyed a return to form recently, winning seven of their last ten games, and have bumped their offensive efficiency up to 11th-best in the league. Despite this, there is still a large amount of pressure placed on the young shoulders of Luka Doncic, who is averaging 28.5 points a night.

To breach the West's playoff positions, the Dallas Mavericks may look to use the next month to bring in additional scoring talent before the trade deadline.

At what time will the Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets matchup start?

USA: Saturday, 27th February 2021, 8:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Sunday, 28th February 2021, 7:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets

Saturday night's spectacle will be broadcast nationally on the ABC network. Fans can also stream the game live with an NBA League Pass.

Dallas Mavericks - Team News

Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis

At the time of writing, there has been no official update on Kristaps Prozingis' involvement in Saturday's matchup.

The Dallas Mavericks big man was linked with conflicting NBA trade rumors this week after leaks from the franchise were shut down publically by the Mavs coach and GM.

Porzingis has struggled on and off with injuries this season, missing the Dallas Mavericks' last three games. It has been suggested that the Mavs may look for deals that could bring in a more consistent star to play alongside Doncic.

Aside from Porzingis, the Dallas Mavericks currently have a full bill of health.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kristaps Porzingis

Unavailable: None

Brooklyn Nets - Team News

As stated, superstar Kevin Durant will be sidelined for longer than expected, with the Brooklyn Nets leading scorer set to miss the All-Star break.

The Nets will be in no rush to force KD back as the team is currently in a fine vein of form. In his absence, the Nets have continued to dominate behind the lethal duo of Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

Beyond their powerhouse trio, the Brooklyn Nets have benefitted from the efforts of veteran forward Jeff Green this season, who averages 9.4 points and 3.6 rebounds on 26.5 minutes per night. Green has missed the last two fixtures with a shoulder injury and remains questionable to play the Dallas Mavericks.

James Harden in February:



✅ 304 PTS

✅ 108 REB

✅ 133 AST



James Harden in February:

✅ 304 PTS
✅ 108 REB
✅ 133 AST

He's just the second @BrooklynNets player to record at least 300p/100r/100a in a calendar month since the team joined the NBA in 1976 (Jason Kidd, November 2002).

Injured: Kevin Durant, Spencer Dinwiddie

Doubtful: Jeff Green

Unavailable: None