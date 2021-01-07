What channel is Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets on? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Denver Nuggets will host the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday in the NBA. Get ready for a showdown between Western Conference contenders as they battle it out for their season record.

Both teams will aim to push their sub-par record to .500 with this game. Denver is currently at the eighth position in the West, followed by the Mavericks at ninth.

The Mavericks will hope to keep their winning momentum going as they are coming off a 113-100 win against the Houston Rockets. On the other hand, the Denver Nuggets have finally turned things around with back-to-back wins after a tough 1-4 start to the new season.

Dallas Mavericks - Team News

The Dallas Mavericks continue to miss their star center Kristaps Porzingis, who will remain on the sidelines for some time.

But there is good news for Mavericks fans as the main man, Luka Doncic, will be suiting up for the game night. Doncic registered his first triple-double of the season against the Rockets on Monday night, although he suffered a left quadriceps contusion as well.

A day off worked wonders for the young talent who may go for another triple-double on Thursday night against the Nuggets.

Luka Doncic is the 4th fastest player in NBA history to reach 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists (games played). pic.twitter.com/9NfeNZSbdU — NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2021

Trey Burke is the only active player who has been ruled out of this matchup due to an illness as per reports.

Injured: Trey Burke (day-to-day)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Denver Nuggets - Team News

The Denver Nuggets have no injuries to report ahead of their matchup with the Dallas Mavericks. In fact, the team will welcome back of their most valuable players for Thursday's game as Michael Porter Jr. makes his return to the big stage.

Porter had to sit out three games due to the league's health and safety protocols, as he was quarantining for seven days. In his absence, Will Barton took over the starting role for the Nuggets and will presumably return to his original bench role now that Porter is available.

YESSIR! Michael Porter Jr. is back and ready to face the Mavs! 😤 pic.twitter.com/n0n1W3aEbf — Nuggets Nation (@NuggetsNationCP) January 6, 2021

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time will the Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets commence?

USA: 7th January 2021, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 8th January 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Mavericks vs Nuggets?

The Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets matchup will be televised nationally on TNT. Viewers can also watch it on NBA TV and locally on Fox Sports Southwest. International viewers can catch the game live on the NBA League Pass.