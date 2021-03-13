What channel is Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live stream - March 13th l NBA Season 2020-21

Returning from the NBA's midseason break, the Dallas Mavericks have one win and one loss, and are back in action in a mouth-watering tie against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.

Missing both of their superstars, the Dallas Mavericks fell to an energized Oklahoma City Thunder side on Thursday and will be hoping to return to winning ways against their in-form opponents.

Denver have won their last 5 and are looking more and more like the side that fell to the Lakers in last year's Conference Finals.

On Friday night, the Nuggets ran out narrow 1-point victors against the stifling Memphis Grizzlies. Both guards Jamal Murray and Monte Morris were cold from the field.

As such, it is a common expectation that the Denver front office will be active ahead of the trade deadline to help add scoring power alongside Jokic.

At what time will the Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets game commence?

USA: March 13th, 2021; 10:00 PM (Eastern Time).

India: March 14th, 2021; 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Where to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets game?

Saturday night's marquee matchup can be viewed locally on the Altitude network and Fox Sports Southwest as well as on NBA TV. Fans can also stream the game live with an NBA League Pass.

Advertisement

Dallas Mavericks Team News

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is expected back on Saturday

As mentioned, both Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis were rested on Thursday night, partly as a cause of their back-to-back fixtures but also with this game in mind most likely.

The Dallas Mavericks stars started the second half of the season where they left off in a 115-104 win over the Spurs on Wednesday in which the two combined for 50 points.

With Doncic and Porzingis on the floor together, the Dallas Mavericks really are a different beast and will pose a tough challenge to the Denver Nuggets in the paint. Against the Spurs, they grabbed 26 rebounds between them, more than the Dallas starting lineup combined the following night.

Advertisement

Big nights from Doncic and Porzingis fuel the @dallasmavs 4th straight win! #MFFL @luka7doncic: 22 PTS, 12 REB, 12 AST@kporzee: 28 PTS (13 in 4th), 14 REB pic.twitter.com/qtyWWnPRDT — NBA (@NBA) March 11, 2021

Since both are expected to return, the Dallas Mavericks' only injury concern is back-up point guard Tyrell Terry, who is currently listed as day-to-day.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Tyrell Terry

Unavailable: None

Denver Nuggets Team News

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic

The Denver Nuggets' season has been streaky to say the least. Players struggling to get their shooting form back to help Nikola Jokic on top of injuries hampered their early goings. However, with 7 wins in ten and five on the bounce, the Nuggets are now firmly in the hunt for home court advantage in the playoffs.

Nikola Jokic is the current leader for #NBAFantasy points, do you have him on your roster for the second half of the NBA season? 🤔



Play #NBAFantasy here: https://t.co/RmreOiZ4HB pic.twitter.com/l6i3BT7XaJ — NBA UK (@NBAUK) March 10, 2021

Nikola Jokic has been the Denver Nuggets cheat code this season. Averaging 27 points and 11 rebounds a night, the Serbian already has 9 triple-doubles as he almost single-handedly stopped his side from falling apart in the early weeks of this year.

Advertisement

Now that Jamal Murray is back to the level many expected, Denver have their two-man threat again.

Gary Harris, who was crucial to the Denver Nuggets' success last season, has been sidelined for almost a month with a groin injury and is unlikely to return on Saturday.

JaMychal Green and Zeke Nnaji will likely be game-time decisions after missing out through illness on Thursday while R.J. Hampton is still partaking in the league's covid protocols.