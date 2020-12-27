What Channel is Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks will head to Staples Center to face their playoff rivals, the LA Clippers tonight. These two Western Conference teams met last season in first round of the playoffs and after a grueling 6 games, Kawhi Leonard and company managed to get the better of a Dallas Mavericks team without Kristaps Porziņģis.

Many analysts had speculated at the time, had it not been for Kristaps Porzingis' game one ejection and subsequent injury, the Dallas Mavericks would have won the series. Basketball fans from around the world, will be waiting to see Luka's response following 2 straight Maverick's losses to start the season.

LUKA WINS IT AT THE BUZZER! 🚨



Clippers vs. Mavericks, 2020 WC 1st Round Game 4 - 7pm ET on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/ZhfynmIgSv — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 24, 2020

Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers game.

Dallas Mavericks - Team News

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have started their 2019-20 campaign on a rough note, they have lost both their matchups and are struggling to find a rhythm. Having lost the opening game by 4 points, Mavericks hope of securing their 1st win of the season were dashed once again when LeBron James and crew inflicted on them a 23 point defeat.

Majority of the Dallas Maverick roster will be available to play in tonight's encounter. However, they will still be missing the services of Kristaps Porzingis who is out for the foreseeable future due to knee surgery.

Injured: Kristaps Porzingis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

LA Clippers - Team News

Los Angeles Clippers

The LA Clippers are on a great run right now, starting their season 2-0. They are looking to redeem themselves after the disappointing playoff exit last season and are heavily favored to win tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The LA Clippers' star forward Kawhi Leonard took a severe blow to his face last game and which prompted an early retirement to the dressing room for him. He received 8 stitches and is listed as "questionable" for tonight's game. Marcus Morris Sr. will also not be available for the LA Clippers tonight as he is still nursing an injured knee.

NBA INJURY ALERT: Clippers SF Kawhi Leonard (mouth laceration) is questionable and Marcus Morris (knee) is out Sunday vs. the Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/v1AlywWIBC — DK Nation (@dklive) December 27, 2020

Injured: Marcus Morris Sr., Jay Scrubb

Doubtful: Kawhi Leonard

Suspended: None

At what time will Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers tip-off?

USA: 27th December 2020, 3:30 PM ET

India: 28th December 2020, 2:00 AM IST

Where and How to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers game?

USA: Fox Sports Prime Tic and Fox Sports Southwest (Local TV), NBA TV (National TV), AM 570 LA Sports and ESPN 103.3 FM/1270 (Radio). For fans of the NBA watching from around the world, they can use NBA League Pass.

