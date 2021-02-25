What channel is the Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers game on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream - February 25th l NBA Season 2020-21

Finally finding some form, the Dallas Mavericks travel to face the best the Eastern Conference has to offer when they matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

Having had a thoroughly underwhelming start to the season, which even the return of Kristaps Porzingis couldn't help, the Dallas Mavericks have won 7 of their last ten to haul themselves to within two wins of a playoff berth in the West. This was topped-off by a stunning win over the Boston Celtics in which star Luka Doncic hit a game-winning three with .1 left on the game clock.

At 21 years old, @luka7doncic already has an IMPRESSIVE clutch shot resume. ❄️



Luka: Game-winner Tuesday with 0.1 left pic.twitter.com/Wg26S4dtXC — NBA (@NBA) February 24, 2021

Thursday evening's matchup will be even tougher for the Mavs, travelling to face a Philadelphia 76ers side who are 13-2 on home court and look like a side ready to compete in the NBA Finals.

Dallas Mavericks - Team News

The Dallas Mavericks were without depth in height with both Kristaps Porzingis and Maxi Kleber sidelined against the Boston Celtics. With his fellow star sidelined, Luka Doncic took on the offensive responsibility and put up 31 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists on the night.

Both players remain questionable to face Philadelphia and if they are to come away with a victory will most definitely need Porzingis back fit to help cope with the dominance of Joel Embiid down low. The Dallas Mavericks will also need a repeat performance by their bench if they are to overcome the Sixers after putting up 49 points against Boston, led by Jalen Brunson's 22.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kristaps Porzingis, Maxi Kleber

Unavailable: None

Philadelphia 76ers - Team News

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris scores in Indiana

Philadelphia 76ers fans were left aggrieved this week after forward Tobias Harris was snubbed from the NBA All-Star reserves. Harris is averaging 20.7 points and 7.7 rebounds and led the Sixers in a win over the Raptors on Tuesday with 23 points. Nevertheless, both Simmons and Embiid earned call-ups with the Philadelphia 76ers currently boasting the best record in the East and one of the league's meanest defenses.

Doc Rivers on Tobias Harris not making the All-Star game



“He’s as mature as anybody in our locker room including our coaches”



“He clearly wanted to make it”



“Maybe we keep winning and go win the whole thing and then next year he will be on it” pic.twitter.com/86oySKtZjh — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 24, 2021

Each starter scoring in double figures was enough to lift the Philadelphia 76ers over Toronto, though Doc Rivers side will have a tougher time against the Mavs' almost equally-prolific offense.

That said, the Philadelphia 76ers have only listed Seth Curry as a possible doubt for this game and therefore are otherwise at full strength for the fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Seth Curry

Unavailable: None

At what time will the Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers game start?

USA: Thursday, 25th February 2021, 7:00 PM (ET)

India: Friday, 26th February 2021, 5:30 AM (IST)

Where and how to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers matchup?

Thursday night's marquee matchup will be shown nationally on TNT, while also being broadcast locally on Fox Sports Southwest. Fans without access to these broadcasters can watch the game live with an NBA League Pass.