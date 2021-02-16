What channel is Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The struggling Boston Celtics will host the rising Denver Nuggets at the TD Garden for the first time in the 2020-21 NBA.

Both sides have experienced contrasting fortunes in recent times. The previously slumping Denver Nuggets are surging in the West courtesy epic performances from Nikola Jokic and crew. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics, who were one of the top teams in the East at the start of the season, have dropped to a sub-par .500.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The gritty Denver Nuggets have fought hard to climb back into the playoff picture in a stacked Western Conference.

Nikola Jokic has been filling up the stat sheet with incredible numbers, and remains a top contender for the MVP title this season. The 'Joker' is averaging an impressive 26.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists on a terrific 56% shooting accuracy.

Nikola Jokic's triple-double leads the @nuggets to 3 straight wins!



23 PTS 🃏 16 REB 🃏 10 ASTpic.twitter.com/xjg6UhfoTO — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2021

The Denver Nuggets are coming off a resounding 122-105 victory over defending champions, the LA Lakers. Nikola Jokic dropped another triple-double performance, scoring 23 points, 16 boards and 10 rebounds.

His backcourt partner Jamal Murray also excelled, tallying a game-high 25 points in his team's 15th win of the season.

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics are in deep trouble, as they have gone 3-7 in their last ten outings. They are coming off embarrassing defeats at the hands of two teams that have the worst season records.

Advertisement

The Boston Celtics may need to shake things up with a trade to stop the bleeding, and send out a cohesive unit that can turn things around before it gets too late.

Danny Ainge takes responsibility for the Celtics' struggles



"There are things I could have done better, but I’m not going to mention names. I’ll take this responsibility."



(Via The Boston Globe | h/t @celticsblog ) pic.twitter.com/3gZG4KEqEO — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 15, 2021

In their last outing, the Boston Celtics lost 91-104 to the Washington Wizards. Jayson Tatum had a quiet night, managing only six points, while Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker combined for 50 points, but failed to bring home the win.

The Boston Celtics will now face off against the Denver Nuggets in what could be an enticing duel.

Denver Nuggets - Team News

The Denver Nuggets bench watches the action during the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz.

The injury report for the Denver Nuggets is worrisome for coach Michael Malone.

PJ Dozier (hamstring) and Gary Harris (thigh) have been ruled out of this game. Meanwhile, Paul Millsap (knee) and Will Barton (personal reasons) won't be suiting up for this matchup either. Point guard Monte Morris has been listed as questionable for Tuesday's game, as he deals with a strained right shoulder.

The Denver Nuggets will once again rely on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray to guide them to a victory on the road. Michael Porter Jr., who had a slow game against the LA Lakers, will need to step up in this fixture.

Advertisement

Boston Celtics - Team News

The Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics will be desperate for a win at home. They have the talent to turn the tide in their favor, but are simply not competing at a high level in recent games.

Danny Ainge is expected to make a big move before the trade deadline that could help the Boston Celtics get back on track. From the looks of it, Kemba Walker might be on his way out.

The Boston Celtics have listed Daniel Theis in their injury report. His condition is being monitored on a day-to-day basis, and the center could be on the sidelines for this matchup. The Boston Celtics suffered a huge blow when their primary defender Marcus Smart went out with a strained left calf in their previous outing.

At what time will the Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics game commence?

USA: February 16th, 2021, 7:00 PM (Eastern Time).

India: February 17th, 2021, 5:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Where to watch Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics?

The Denver Nuggets-Boston Celtics game will be televised on Altitude Sports (Denver) and NBC Sports Boston. The game will also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.