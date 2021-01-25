What channel is Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

Coming off an impressive three-game winning streak, the Denver Nuggets continue their five-game road trip as they head to face conference rivals, the Dallas Mavericks, on Monday.

Nikola Jokic put in two MVP-worthy displays as the Nuggets won back-to-back fixtures against the Phoenix Suns on Friday and Saturday. The Serbian racked up 60 points and 32 rebounds across the two games. The team are 7-3 across their last ten games, lifting them up to a record of 9-7 after a rocky start.

The Dallas Mavericks, on the other hand, have struggled to find consistency in the opening month of the season and are currently sitting on an 8-8 record after being blown out of their own gym by the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

Earlier in January, these two sides went into overtime, during which the Mavericks were able to secure a slim win. Both Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic scored 38 points in that encounter, so here's hoping we witness a repeat of their battle at the American Airlines Center.

Denver Nuggets - Team News

Denver Nuggets lose against the Utah Jazz

The Denver Nuggets roster will head into this matchup almost fully fit, with the only absentee being small forward Greg Whittington, who is out for the foreseeable future.

There have been some niggling worries for fans of the franchise over the past weeks. Fatigue from their back-to-back games in Phoenix won't have helped matters.

Jamal Murray has been playing through a shoulder injury in January, though his determination and performances have helped the Nuggets get back to winning ways and has shot them back up the Western standings.

PLAY of the Night: January 23rd



👉 Jamal Murray of the @nuggets pic.twitter.com/v86HUhPhN1 — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) January 24, 2021

Advertisement

The Denver Nuggets' sluggish start was linked to their astonishing run to the Western Conference Finals and the shortened preseason that followed. However, they now appear to be back to their best.

Injured: Greg Whittington

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Dallas Mavericks - Team News

Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic commands play

Stability is not a term that can be used to describe the Dallas Mavericks' starting line-up so far this season, with six variations seeing the floor.

Furthermore, fans have only been able to see their two superstars, Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic, suit up together on six occasions.

36 points ✅

9 rebounds ✅

11 assists ✅

CLUTCH plays down the stretch ✅@luka7doncic x @dallasmavs pic.twitter.com/nzTrrgYm1P — NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2021

Advertisement

Porzingis, having played a good stretch of games after recovering from injury, was given the night off on Saturday, and it was clear how much the Dallas Mavericks missed the center. He should be back for the Denver Nuggets matchup, though. A number of Mavs players who have had to spend the last two weeks in isolation are also likely to return.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kristaps Porzingis, Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Richardson, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell

Unavailable: None

At what time will Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks tip-off?

USA: January 25th, 2021, 8:30 PM ET

India: January 26th, 2021, 7:00 AM IST

Where to watch the Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks game

Fans in the USA will be able to watch the game locally on Altitude Sports and Fox Sports Southwest. If you have an NBA League Pass, you can also catch the game live or on playback.