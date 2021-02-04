What channel is Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

In one of the most exciting matchups of the 2020-21 NBA season, the surging Denver Nuggets will take on the mighty LA Lakers in their first encounter of the season. The two sides will clash for the first time since the 2020 playoffs, where the LA Lakers dominated the Western Conference Finals with a 4-1 series victory over the Nuggets.

The Denver Nuggets have quickly turned things around and have successfully climbed back into the top eight teams in the West. The well-rested Nuggets will hit the hardwood after a four-day break. Their Monday night's matchup at home against the Pistons got postponed due to the league's Covid-19 protocols.

The Nuggets are coming after an impressive 128-117 victory against the Utah Jazz. Nikola Jokic continues to dazzle as he registered a career-high 47 points on 17-of-26 shooting from the field. He has carried his team on his shoulders and has brought them back to relevance after their early-season rout. Denver have the fourth-best record (12-8) in the West ahead of their matchup with the LA Lakers.

Nikola Jokic has recorded 19 straight double-doubles to start the season. Since 1976, Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo (19-straight, 2019-20) are tied with the 2nd most double-doubles to start a season, trailing only Bill Walton (34 straight, 1976-77).

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers (16-6) enter this contest with a 5-2 road trip spree where they defeated the Atlanta Hawks 107-99 in their previous matchup on Monday. LA played efficient basketball, shooting an impressive 51.9% as a team for their 16th victory of the season.

LeBron James led the effort with an all-around performance as he raked in 21 points to go with nine assists and seven boards on the night. Leading the scoring department was Anthony Davis, with a team-high 25 point outing.

The Lakers had as many as five players scoring in double digits. Frank Vogel should be pleased to see his bench sparking an 11-0 run to start the fourth before King James closed the game with some big shots.

LA Lakers - Team News

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates being Western Conference Champions against Denver Nuggets in Game Five of the 2020 Western Conference Finals

The LA Lakers have proven to be an elite powerhouse in this campaign. The Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis are in top-notch form, averaging 47 points between them. LA continue to be the favorites to win the NBA Championship in the post-season. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma's great showings bode well for their title aspirations.

The Lakers will be without Jared Dudley and Kostas Antetokounmpo in their matchup against the Nuggets. The game could be a thriller, and fans can expect a showdown between Jokic-Murray and James-Davis in an exciting rematch from the NBA bubble.

Denver Nuggets - Team News

Will Barton and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets help Jamal Murray off the floor after a foul by Royce O'Neale of the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena

The Denver Nuggets have a few injury concerns ahead of Thursday night's game. PJ Dozier (hamstring) and Gary Harris (thigh) have been ruled out due to injury. Greg Whittington will continue to be on the sidelines as his condition will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks.

The Denver Nuggets have found their groove, winning seven of their last ten games. The team has climbed back in playoff contention on the back of epic performances from potential league MVP Nikola Jokic. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. have done well in the recent stretch, playing a significant role as the second and third options offensively.

At what time will the Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers commence?

USA: February 4th, 2021, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: February 5th, 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where to watch Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers?

The game between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Lakers will be televised on the TNT Network. Local coverage of the game will be available on Spectrum SportsNet. International viewers can catch the game live on the NBA League Pass.