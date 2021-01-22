What Channel is Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns host the Denver Nuggets tonight and kick-off a two-game set. The Nuggets will play the Suns on back-to-back nights, and we might be watching a preview of the 2021 NBA playoffs, as both teams are predicted to enter the postseason.

The Phoenix Suns' record and momentum make them favorites to win against the Denver Nuggets in this matchup. But given the history of this Suns team in tough situations, we shouldn't rule out the possibility of a Nuggets win tonight.

Phoenix Suns - Team News

Phoenix Suns v Washington Wizards

The Phoenix Suns are soaring right now - they are fourth in the Western Conference with a remarkable 8-5 record. The Suns' offseason acquisition of Chris Paul is turning out to be extremely fruitful, as they began the season winning five of their first six games. The Suns have been phenomenal to watch, too, courtesy of their new and incredibly fluid offense.

The majority of the Phoenix Suns roster is healthy and ready to play tonight, except for Dario Saric and Damian Jones. Both have been ruled out of the game due to COVID-19 protocols.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Dario Saric, Damian Jones

Denver Nuggets - Team News

Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are off to a rough start due to their dip in defense. Their subpar defense has cost them games despite their offense performing decently. Although the Denver Nuggets have won half of their games, the fans expected them to be higher in the rankings, considering how they've improved in the past few years.

The Denver Nuggets might see Michael Porter Jr.'s return soon, as he has been cleared to play under the health and safety protocols. However, Porter Jr. is listed as questionable for this game.

On January 19th, the Denver Nuggets announced that Greg Whittington underwent knee surgery and will be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks.

Michael Porter Jr. has been listed as ‘questionable’ for the Friday night matchup vs the Suns. pic.twitter.com/400wHdEe9Y — Nuggets Nation (@NuggetsNationCP) January 22, 2021

Injured: Greg Whittington

Doubtful: Michael Porter Jr.

Unavailable: None

At what time will Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns tip-off?

USA: 22nd January 2021, 10:00 PM ET

India: 23rd January 2021, 8:30 AM IST

Where and How to watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns game?

USA: This is matchup will be nationally televised on ESPN (National TV), while locally this game will air on Fox Sports Arizona and Altitude (Local TV). Fans can tune in to the radio and KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN and KKSE 92.5FM (Radio).

Fans of the NBA watching around the world can use the NBA League Pass.

