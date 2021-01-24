What channel is Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

After an overtime thriller in their last game, the Phoenix Suns will look to even out their two-game mini-series with the Denver Nuggets. Despite a double-double \by three players - Mikal Bridges, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton - the Phoenix Suns failed to win the game.

Despite shooting poorly from the three-point line, the Denver Nuggets shot 52% from the field and rallied behind Nikola Jokic's 30-point near triple-double.

The game was evenly matched, and several players from both sides scored double-digits. More of the same could be expected in this game too.

Phoenix Suns - Team News

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns could be out for revenge in this game. After starting the season in impressive form, the Phoenix Suns have endured a few too many defeats.

The team shot 50% from the floor in their previous game and fared better from the three-point range last night, but their failure to close out the game cost them dear.

However, the Phoenix Suns have a mostly healthy roster except for Dario Saric and Damian Jones, who have both been ruled out of the game due to COVID-19 protocols.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: Dario Saric, Damian Jones.

Denver Nuggets - Team News

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets started the season with lackluster defense and a string of defeats. However, the team, which overcame two 3-1 deficits last postseason, have been unfazed in the face of adversity.

Nikola Jokic is putting up MVP-caliber numbers, averaging a triple-double, and the Denver Nuggets have won five of their last seven games.

Michael Malone has the entire roster at his disposal and has no reported injuries, except for Greg Whittington, who is out with a long-term injury.

Last week, the Nuggets announced that Whittington underwent knee surgery and will be re-evaluated in a few weeks time.

Injured: Greg Whittington.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

At what time will Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns start?

USA: 23rd January 2021, 9:00 PM ET.

India: 24th January 2021, 7:30 AM IST.

Where and how to watch the Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns game?

This matchup will be televised in the USA on Fox Sports Arizona and Altitude (Local TV). Fans can also tune in to the radio and KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN and KKSE 92.5FM (Radio).

Fans elsewhere can catch live action from the game via the NBA League Pass.