What channel is Denver Nuggets vs Washington Wizards on tonight? Time, TV Schedule & Live stream – 17th February | NBA Season 2020-2021

The Denver Nuggets come into their 2020-21 NBA season matchup against the Washington Wizards on the back of a 13-point loss against the Boston Celtics. Nikola Jokic, who scored 43 points, was sensational but Denver were unable to build on their impressive victory over defending champions LA Lakers.

The Washington Wizards, on the other hand, have had a difficult time in the 2020-21 NBA season and are currently 14th in the Eastern Conference with an 8-17 record. They have struggled on both ends of the court despite the scoring exploits of Bradley Beal, who is currently averaging a league-leading 33.1 points per game.

The Denver Nuggets have improved in recent games and currently have the sixth-best offense in the NBA. Nikola Jokic is a strong MVP contender but desperately needs his supporting cast to step up on offense.

Denver Nuggets Team News

The Denver Nuggets continue to miss multiple starters due to injuries. PJ Dozier and Gary Harris will sit out again, while Paul Millsap, Monte Morris and Will Barton are all doubtful for the match. Greg Whittington is a long-term absentee although the short-handed Nuggets have managed to grab a couple of wins despite the crisis.

Another 40+ point game for 🃏 pic.twitter.com/3QGwI13hVu — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 17, 2021

They are currently 7th in the Western Conference with a 15-12 record and will be looking to post a comfortable win against a Washington Wizards side that has struggled defensively. Nikola Jokic is averaging a near triple-double with 27.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game. The Serbian big man will look to continue his terrific run of form

Injured: Greg Whittington, Gary Harris, PJ Dozier

Doubtful: Paul Millsap, Will Barton, Monte Morris

Advertisement

Unavailable: None

Washington Wizards Team News

Bradley Beal has been consistently prolific for the Washington Wizards, but they have struggled to convert decent offensive performances into wins.

The Wizards have been unlucky with injuries to Thomas Bryant and Ish Smith, but will still be disappointed with their awful start to the season.

🐼 Bradley Beal Highlights 🎥 #NBAAllStar



35 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals

10-18 FG, 4-9 3PT, 11-11 FT pic.twitter.com/1AZct6yAsC — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) February 14, 2021

The Washington Wizards have shown signs of life, though, with wins over the Houston Rockets and the Boston Celtics in recent games.

They will look to get their season back on track in the next few weeks. Rui Hachimura is expected to return to the starting five, which should give them another scoring punch.

Injured: Thomas Bryant, Ish Smith,

Doubtful: Anthony Gill

Suspended: None

At what time will the Nuggets vs Wizards game start?

Advertisement

Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook of the Washington Wizards

USA: Wednesday, 17th February 2021, 8:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Thursday, 18th February 2021, 6:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Nuggets vs Wizards?

The Denver Nuggets vs Washington Wizards game will be televised locally by NBC Sports Washington and the ALT network. For international viewers, the match will be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.