What channel is Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live stream - March 13th l NBA Season 2020-21

The 2020-21 NBA season continues with another enticing fixture, as the streaking Brooklyn Nets lock horns with the slumping Detroit Pistons at the Barclays Center on Saturday.

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Detroit Pistons in their first meeting of the season. Despite missing Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets have won nine of their last ten games. However, new signing Blake Griffin will not hit the floor for his new team, as he has been ruled out of this contest.

James Harden said that Blake Griffin's willingness to give back some of his salary to Detroit is a testament to his drive to compete for a championship. "He wants to win." — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons have beaten top contenders like the LA Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets but have had an inconsistent campaign. Wins have been too few and far between for them this season. As things stand now, the Detroit Pistons are in the fray for the worst record in the association.

At what time will the Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets game commence?

USA: March 13th, 2021; 7:00 PM (Eastern Time).

India: March 14th, 2021; 5:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Where to watch the Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets game?

The game between the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets will be televised on the Yes Network and Fox Sports Detroit. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.

Detroit Pistons - Team News

Jerami Grant (#9) of the Detroit Pistons

At the start of the season, the Detroit Pistons had some big names in their roster. But after a horrible showing in the first half, the team has parted ways with their veterans and have gone for a rebuild focusing on young talent.

The Detroit Pistons will enter this contest on a two-game losing streak but will fancy their chances of a shock win if their star player Jerami Grant gets off to a good start. He is leading the pack with career numbers across the board, clocking 23.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 43% shooting from the floor.

The Celtics are interested in trading for Jerami Grant or Harrison Barnes as the trade deadline approaches, via @SIChrisMannix. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 11, 2021

In their injury report, the Detroit Pistons have ruled out Dennis Smith Jr. for Saturday night's contest. Killian Hayes is on the mend from a hip strain that sidelined him from action. However, Jahil Okafor remains out after surgery to his left knee, with no timetable for his return just yet.

Brooklyn Nets - Team News

James Harden (#13) of the Brooklyn Nets

It would have been an amazing sight for fans to witness Blake Griffin make his debut against his former ball club. But it appears the Brooklyn Nets coaching staff has benched the 6x All-Star for this contest.

Blake will join Kevin Durant on the sidelines as the Brooklyn Nets let loose their lethal duo of James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Meanwhile, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) has been listed as doubtful for this game.

The Brooklyn Nets have won three straight games as Steve Nash is enjoying incredible success in his first year as head coach in the NBA. His team is being touted as the favorites to win it all this season.

The Nets will roll out at the Barclays Center with the top-rated offense in the league. Kyrie Irving is having a career year in his 10th year in the league, leading the pack with an average of 27.7 points on an efficient 51% shooting accuracy from the field.

Kyrie Irving is the most skilled basketball player on the planet. 💯 pic.twitter.com/1gZVdUL69e — Hilltop Hoops (@HilltopNBA) March 12, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets played 13 games in the month of February, scoring an average of 118.2 points on 50% shooting as a unit.

At the defensive end, the Brooklyn Nets rank among the bottom five teams, though. Nevertheless, they will be the heavy favorites for this game against the struggling Detroit Pistons on Saturday.