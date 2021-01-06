What channel is Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks will lock horns with the Detroit Pistons for the second time in the 2020-21 NBA, where the latter will look to avenge a 125-115 loss suffered earlier in the season. The Bucks climbed over the .500 mark with that win and will be looking to continue their winning run in the league.

The Milwaukee Bucks might have their work cut out, as there is a possibility that the Detroit Pistons may not have rookie Killian Hayes available for this game. The Pistons, who have had a rough start to their NBA campaign, will look to grab only the second win of their season.

Detroit Pistons: Team news

The Detroit Pistons have had an injury-plagued campaign so far; rookie Killian Hayes is the latest casualty and will be out for an unknown time due to a labral tear in his right hip. Young forward Josh Jackson might miss out as well, which means Saddiq Bey could get a starting spot once again.

Moreover, there are doubts over star power forward Blake Griffin's availability, so it will be interesting to see how head coach Dwayne Casey rejigs his roster.

Injured: Killian Hayes.

Doubtful: Josh Jackson, Blake Griffin.

Suspended: None.

Milwaukee Bucks: Team News

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks have been lucky in the injury department, as Torrey Craig is the only notable absentee so far this season. However, small forward Sam Merrill has been ruled out against the Detroit Pistons while swingman Pat Connaughton will be evaluated before the game to determine his availability.

The Milwaukee Bucks will be high on confidence after their win on Monday, with Giannis Antetokounmpo absolutely obliterating the Detroit Pistons. The Wisconsin-based franchise will be hoping for an encore on Wednesday too.

Injured: Torrey Craig, Sam Merrill.

Doubtful: Pat Connaughton.

Suspended: None.

The Greek Freak makes dropping 43 points look easy. pic.twitter.com/mUIVIGoME7 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 5, 2021

At what time will Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks commence?

USA: 6th January 2021, 8:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 7th January 2021, 6:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Where and how to watch Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks?

The Detroit Pistons-Milwaukee Bucks game will be televised locally on Fox Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Wisconsin. International audiences can watch the game via live-stream on the NBA League Pass.