What Channel is Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors' next stop on their road trip is Little Caesars Arena in Detroit where they face the Detroit Pistons. The Golden State Warriors are coming off a nail-biter victory against the Chicago Bulls in which Damion Lee hit the game-winning three-pointer. They are expecting to carry that momentum into this game and get a victory before heading back to San Fransisco.

The Detroit Pistons have lost all three of their games and will be playing with added motivation to avoid another loss, especially against an injury-stricken Golden State Warriors team.

Detroit Pistons - Team News

Cleveland Cavaliers v Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have had a frustrating start to their 2020-21 season, having lost all three of their games by close margins. Their game against Cleveland went to double overtime but they couldn't bag a victory. The roster is playing at a decent level and most of the players are putting up good numbers.

Blake Griffin has 18 PTS on six 3s in the first half 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DnjoIenFrx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 27, 2020

Three players on the Detroit Pistons roster are listed as "day-to-day" - their backup center Jahlil Okafor following an ankle injury, and their two veterans, Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose. All three players did not suit up for their last game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Derrick Rose, Blake Griffin, Jahlil Okafor

Suspended: None

Golden State Warriors - Team News

Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets

The Golden State Warriors started their season with back-to-back losses but won their previous game against the Chicago Bulls. A game-winning three-pointer by Damion Lee and a spectacular performance by Stephen Curry helped the Warriors to the first win.

The Golden State Warriors are plagued by injuries at the moment. Veteran power forward Draymond Green is out for at least two more games as per head coach Steve Kerr. Alen Smailagic did not play against their last matchup with the Bulls and is listed "day-to-day".

Just like their star shooting guard Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors have lost Marquese Chriss for the remainder of the season as well, following a leg fracture.

Marquese Chriss has a broken right fibula and will miss the rest of the season, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/YDSWNQDfLO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 27, 2020

Injured: Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Marquese Chriss

Doubtful: Alen Smailagic

Suspended: None

At what time will Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons tip-off?

USA: 29th December 2020, 7:00 PM ET

India: 30th December 2020, 5:30 AM IST

Where and How to watch the Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons game?

USA: Fox Sports Detroit and NBC Sports Bay Area (Local TV), 97.1 FM The Ticket and 95.7 The Game (Radio).

For fans of the NBA watching around the world, they can use the NBA League Pass.

