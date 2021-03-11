What channel is Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live stream - March 11 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors will take on the LA Clippers on Thursday night at the Staples Center in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup.

The Golden State Warriors are looking to end a three-game losing streak as they commence the second half of their campaign. Stephen Curry is coming off a pair of inspired performances on Sunday, winning the 3-point contest and making eight threes en route to scoring 28 points in the All-Star Game.

Damian Lillard and Stephen Curry are the first pair of teammates in All-Star Game history to each make 8 threes. @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/tYZx8edjVt — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) March 8, 2021

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are also returning from the All-Star Game after playing for opposite teams.

The relaxed atmosphere of the weekend may well have been what George and Leonard needed as they try to help the LA Clippers end their debilitating three-game losing streak of their own.

It will be interesting to see which of the two teams ends their three-game skid.

At what time will the Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers game commence?

USA: Thursday, 11th March 2021; 10:00 PM (Eastern Time).

India: Friday, 12th March 2021; 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Where and how to watch the Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers game?

The game between the Golden State Warriors and the LA Clippers will be shown live on national television on TNT. The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

Golden State Warriors: Team News

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman is questionable to play against the LA Clippers on Thursday.

Wiseman missed a COVID-19 test during the All-Star break, which caused him to miss Wednesday’s practice. He merely forgot about the test, which was unfortunate, as the Golden State Warriors need him for their first game of the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson (Achilles) and Marquese Chriss (lower leg) are out for the season after both underwent season-ending surgeries.

Injured: Marquese Chriss, Klay Thompson.

Doubtful: James Wiseman.

Unavailable: None.

LA Clippers: Team News

Daniel Oturu (strained quadriceps) is sidelined and isn’t likely to make a comeback to the LA Clippers roster yet. He was expected to play for the LA Clippers’ G League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers, but that hasn't been the case.

Meanwhile, there is no update on rookie Jay Scrubb’s progress after he had surgery on his right foot. Like Daniel Oturu, he was also supposed to play for the Agua Caliente Clippers, but the G League team is now eliminated from playoff contention.

Injured: Daniel Oturu, Jay Scrubb.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.