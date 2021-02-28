What channel is Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live stream - February 28th l NBA Season 2020-21

In a mouth-watering 2020-21 NBA game, the LA Lakers host the in-form Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center on Sunday. The fixture will see two of the best players in the NBA, LeBron James and Stephen Curry, go head to head.

The Golden State Warriors have won three games on the trot and come into this matchup after an impressive victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The LA Lakers, meanwhile, returned to winning ways by beating the Portland Trailblazers; the reigning champions have also been boosted by the return of Dennis Schroder from injury.

At what time will the Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers game start?

USA- Sunday, February 28, 2021; 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

India - Monday, March 1, 2021; 6:30 AM Indian Standard Time.

Where to watch the Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers game?

The matchup between the Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers will be broadcast on Spectrum Sportsnet and NBC Sports Bay Area. The match will also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.

Golden State Warriors Team News

Draymond Green and Stephen Curry in action for the Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry produced 29 points, while Draymond Green registered an impressive triple-double in the Golden State Warriors' last outing. Seven players of the Golden State Warriors scored in double digits in that game.

The Golden State Warriors are in better shape injury-wise than they have been for a long time, with only Marquese Chriss and Klay Thompson currently missing. They have seen some impressive performances off the bench from the likes of James Wiseman and Eric Paschall too.

LA Lakers Team news

The LA Lakers have hugely struggled in the absence of Anthony Davis. But the return of Dennis Schroder, who produced a 22-point performance, proved to be key in their last outing.

In Davis’ absence, Markieff Morris has stepped up to the starting lineup in recent games. He has been well-supported due to the improved form of Kyle Kuzma.

Meanwhile, LeBron James continues to be an MVP favorite, although he has seen a dip in form in recent weeks. He has been listed as a probable for the Golden State Warriors game.

The LA Lakers have only two injury concerns at the moment, with both their top stars listed in the injury list for their upcoming match.