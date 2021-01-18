What Channel is Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors head to the City of Angels as they face off against the LA Lakers at Staples Center. The Warriors are hoping to get back on track after losing their previous two games. They currently own a 6-6 record heading into Monday’s matchup.

On the other hand, the defending champions have stampeded their way to the league’s best record at 11-3 by winning all seven of their road games so far.

However, the Purple and Gold have yet to master winning at home where they are 4-3, which gives the Warriors a window of opportunity.

Anthony Davis' reaction after Sterling Brown tried to dunk on him. #Rockets x #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/C6NiMLRyUe — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta1) January 13, 2021

Golden State Warriors: Team News

Sophomore forward Alen Smailagic has not played a single game this season after suffering from knee soreness in pre-season.

Surgery was done on January 4 to address the injury which was diagnosed as a minor right meniscal tear. Smailagic’s injury will keep him sidelined for at least a month, but he will be re-evaluated in a couple of weeks.

Klay Thompson (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Klay Thompson, who suffered an ACL injury prior to the start of the season, underwent successful surgery soon after and is currently recovering.

Advertisement

Marquese Chriss suffered a right syndesmosis ankle injury with a fibular fracture during a scrimmage at the Chicago Bulls’ practice facility last month, and was ruled out for the season.

The Golden State Warriors forward had surgery afterwards to address the injury.

Injured: Klay Thompson, Marquese Chriss, Alen Smailagic

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

LA Lakers: Team News

The LA Lakers have listed Anthony Davis (lower back tightness), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (left ankle sprain), and Wesley Matthews (right Achilles soreness) as probable for the game against the Warriors, while LeBron James (ankle sprain) is questionable to play.

Even with this development, all four players are expected to suit up for tonight’s contest. At most, coach Frank Vogel will try to manage these players’ minutes to avoid risking a major injury.

Only Jared Dudley (right calf soreness) and Kostas Antetokounmpo (right knee patellar tendinitis) have been ruled out by the LA Lakers for tonight’s matchup.

Injured: Jared Dudley, Kostas Antetokounmpo

Doubtful: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Wesley Matthews

Unavailable: None

At what time will Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers game start?

USA: Monday, January 18, 2021, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Tuesday, January 19, 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers?

Advertisement

Stephen Curry is shooting 19-36 (52.8%) on contested threes this season pic.twitter.com/vD3yeetq7J — Antonin (@antonin_org) January 15, 2021

The Golden State Warriors-LA Lakers game will be televised locally on NBC Sports Bay Area & California and Spectrum SportsNet. For international audiences, the game will be on livestream via NBA League Pass.

Also Read: Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - January 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21