What channel is Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live stream - March 19 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors have had a difficult run of fixtures since the NBA All-Star break and now take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

The Golden State Warriors have registered losses against the NBA defending champions Lakers, the Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers in recent games, but got back to winning ways against the Houston Rockets last time around.

Stephen Curry has been by far their best player, while Draymond Green has turned into a triple-double machine in recent weeks. The latter produced 16 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds in their last game and will be hungry for more against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Memphis Grizzlies, on the other hand, have also stuttered since the break, getting a victory against the Miami Heat in their last game after a hat-trick of losses.

They have been decent defensively but have struggled to contain the more elite teams, even with Ja Morant producing some big performances in recent weeks.

At what time will the Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies game start?

USA - Friday, March 19th, 2021; 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

India - Saturday, March 20th, 2021; 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time.

Where to watch the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies game?

The matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors will be telecast on Fox Sports Memphis and the NBC Sports Bay Area networks. The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

Golden State Warriors Team News

The Golden State Warriors have a number of injury concerns, with Stephen Curry heading out midgame due to a bruised tailbone in their last match. He is a doubtful starter, with the likes of James Wiseman and Eric Paschall also out, owing to safety and health protocols.

Stephen Curry is doubtful to start for the Golden State Warriors

Marquese Chris and Klay Thompson are long-term absentees, and the Warriors might as well end up struggling for numbers, especially if Curry sits out of the match. Regardless, they will go in as favorites against a Memphis Grizzlies side that has had to struggle in big games.

Injured: Klay Thompson, Marquese Chris, James Wiseman, Eric Paschall

Doubtful: Stephen Curry

Suspended: None

Memphis Grizzlies Team News

As far as injuries are concerned, the Memphis Grizzlies have only Jaren Jackson out, who is suffering from a knee injury. They returned to winning ways in their last NBA match and should be expected to stick to the same lineup.

Brandon Clarke and De’Anthony Melton have been been the standout performers off the bench, with Jonas Valanciunas also impressing in recent games. He is averaging a double-double and has been the defensive mainstay for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Injured: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None