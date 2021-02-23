What Channel is Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream - February 23 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors travel to the east coast to take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. The Warriors are coming off of a 102-100 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday when they played without Stephen Curry, who was a late scratch because of an illness. They are hopeful the two-time NBA MVP will be healthy enough to play his usual minutes against the Knicks.

The Knicks have been on a roll the past two weeks, winning six of their previous nine contests, and are currently in seventh place in the East with a 15-16 record, just half a game behind the Boston Celtics for sixth place. They enter Tuesday’s game fresh off a 103-99 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

Golden State Warriors: Team News

Stephen Curry (illness) has been listed as questionable for the game against the New York Knicks. He is on the injury report as a precautionary measure but the two-time MVP participated in practice on Monday. The Golden State Warriors expect him to play.

In 2013, Stephen Curry dropped 54 points on 11-13 from 3 in New York



Warriors will face the Knicks at MSG tomorrow 👀 pic.twitter.com/98NR0L52DZ — Antonin (@antonin_org) February 22, 2021

For the first time since his recent injury, James Wiseman (wrist) has been listed as questionable for Tuesday by the Golden State Warriors. Wiseman attended practice on Monday along with Curry and Kevon Looney (ankle), who is also officially questionable for the game. Both Warriors centers could be back on the court at the same time to play against the New York Knicks.

Klay Thompson (Achilles) and Marquese Chriss (lower leg) are sidelined for the entire 2020-21 season with their respective injuries.

Injured: Marquese Chriss, Klay Thompson

Doubtful: Stephen Curry, James Wiseman, Kevon Looney

Advertisement

Unavailable: None

New York Knicks: Team News

Austin Rivers (illness) is questionable to play on Tuesday versus the Golden State Warriors. He did not suit up for the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Sunday but it’s quite possible that he will be available for the New York Knicks' next game. However, Derrick Rose has kept Rivers on the bench since he arrived in New York.

Knicks' defense deserves MORE respect tbh pic.twitter.com/U6NdMhVbEt — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) February 21, 2021

Mitchell Robinson (hand) will be sidelined after undergoing surgery last week. He had a fractured right hand which will be evaluated in mid-March.

Injured: Mitchell Robinson

Doubtful: Austin Rivers

Unavailable: None

Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks in action against Washington Wizards d

At what time will the Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks game start?

Advertisement

USA: Tuesday, 23rd February 2021, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Wednesday, 24th February 2021, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks?

The Golden State Warriors-New York Knicks game will be shown on live television by NBC Sports Bay Area & California and MSG. International viewers can watch the contest via NBA League Pass.

Also Read: “It’s a challenge for us, it’s a little adversity” - LeBron James on LA Lakers' loss to Washington Wizards