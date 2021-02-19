What channel is Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream - February 19th l NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors start their Eastern Conference road trip with the first stop at Amway Center to face the Orlando Magic. This is the second time the two teams are meeting this season. Last week, the first matchup saw the Golden State Warriors grab a victory, courtesy of a 40-point game by Stephen Curry.

Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and 13 boards in that game. Despite keeping the scores close for most of the match, Vucevic couldn't secure a victory down the stretch for his side.

The Magic are slowly slipping out of playoff contention. They had a brilliant start to the season, but they are now 11-18 and 12th in the Eastern Conference after a string of defeats.

Orlando Magic - Team News

Milwaukee Bucks v Orlando Magic - Game Four

As mentioned earlier, the Orlando Magic's season might be fading into irrelevance. Nikola Vucevic is trying his best to carry them to victory; however, there is only so much he can do with an injury-ravaged team. Terrance Ross's 30-point effort earned the Magic a victory against the New York Knicks in their last outing.

📷 Aaron Gordon, per the reports of Shams and @courtsideheatnba, has suffered a severe left ankle sprain. He did not fracture it, but it will require about 4-6 weeks out. • • • #injured #injuries #nba #basketball #sports #sportstalk #ankles... https://t.co/ynvrjNuazZ — Court Side Heat (@courtsideheat) February 1, 2021

The Magic have suffered a lot of injuries this season. Their starting power forward, Aaron Gordon, will miss several weeks due to a left ankle sprain. Rookie Cole Anthony has suffered a rib fracture, and the team reports that he will be out at least until the All-Star break.

Meanwhile, Evan Fournier and James Ennis III are both listed as questionable for this game against the Warriors due to back and groin injuries, respectively. Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz are out for the season after suffering knee injuries.

Injured: Jonathan Isaac, Markelle Fultz, Aaron Gordon, Cole Anthony

Doubtful: Evan Fournier, James Ennis III

Unavailable: None

Golden State Warriors - Team News

Cleveland Cavaliers v Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors are looking great right now despite a few injuries. The Warriors have won four of their last five games, and the latest outing was an overtime thriller against the Heat. Curry and Kent Bazemore carried the Warriors to an improbable victory.

The Warriors trailed for the entirety of the game, and four players scored over 23 points to erase a 19-point Magic lead.

James Wiseman, who has missed the last nine games due to a sprained left wrist, was re-evaluated earlier today. James is making good progress and has returned to segments of practice. The hope is that he can possibly return to play at some point during the team’s road trip. pic.twitter.com/QxjZ2jYOFU — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 18, 2021

The team is lacking a bonafide center, as Kevon Looney and James Wiseman are both out. And this situation has forced the Warriors to go extremely small-ball. Draymond Green is questionable for the game due to his ankle injury, and he didn't play against the Heat either.

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson and Marquese Chriss are out for the season.

Injured: Klay Thompson, Marquese Chriss, Kevon Looney, James Wiseman

Doubtful: Draymond Green

Unavailable: None

At what time will Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic tip-off?

USA: February 19, 2021, 7 PM ET.

India: February 20, 2021, 5:30 AM IST.

Where and how to watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic game?

This matchup will be locally broadcast on FOX Sports Florida and NBC Sports Bay Area (Local TV). Fans can also tune in to the radio at WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM and 95.7 The Game to listen to the game. Meanwhile, the game's live-stream will be available on the NBA League Pass.

