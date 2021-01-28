What channel is Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors travel to Arizona to face the Phoenix Suns for the second installment of their 2020-21 TNT doubleheader tonight.

The Golden State Warriors recently swept the Minnesota Timberwolves in their two-game mini-series, so they'll have a lot of momentum coming into this game.

So tomorrow night in Phoenix, it will be the 10-8 Warriors vs. the 8-8 Suns (who have lost three in a row and could be without Devin Booker). A Warriors win would give them their first three-game winning streak and perhaps some actual momentum ... — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) January 28, 2021

The Phoenix Suns, on the other hand, are coming off a string of defeats and desperately need a win to avoid four consecutive losses at home.

Phoenix Suns - Team News

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are on a three-game losing streak at home. Devin Booker's absence has cost them on the offensive side of the floor. A frustrated Chris Paul said this bluntly about the team in a postgame interview:

"I'm not going to say we're not good enough, but we're not playing well enough right now. We play in spurts..."

Damian Jones missed Wednesday's game due to the league's COVID-19 protocols, and his status for this game is questionable. Meanwhile, Dario Saric is ruled out for the next two games due to COVID-19 protocols as well.

The Phoenix Suns' leading scorer Devin Booker missed the game against the Thunder because of a hamstring injury; he is questionable for this game too. Backup point guard Cameron Payne suffered a foot injury and is listed as doubtful.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Cameron Payne, Devin Booker, Damian Jones.

Unavailable: Dario Saric.

Golden State Warriors - Team News

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have made a 10-8 start on the season and are sixth in the Western Conference standings.

Their main scorer, Stephen Curry, is leading the league in fourth-quarter points and is making a case for his third MVP award. Meanwhile, their rookie, James Wiseman, is emerging as a candidate for the 'Rookie of the Year'; he recently dropped 25 points coming off the bench.

Dubs complete the sweep vs. the Timberwolves on #WarriorsGroundhttps://t.co/1mUiJe7gGU — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 28, 2021

The Warriors have a largely healthy roster. However, Klay Thompson, Alen Smailagic and Marquese Chriss are out with long-term injuries.

Injured: Klay Thompson, Alen Smailagic, Marquese Chriss.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

At what time will the Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns kick off?

USA: 28th January 2021, 10:00 PM ET.

India: 29th January 2021, 8:30 AM IST.

Where and how to watch the Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns game?

This matchup will be televised in the USA on TNT (National TV) as part of a Thursday Night doubleheader, while it will also be locally broadcast on Fox Sports Arizona and NBC Sports Bay Area (Local TV).

Fans can tune in to the radio as well at KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN and 95.7 The Game to listen to the game. Meanwhile, the game's live-stream will be available on the NBA League Pass.