What channel is Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream - March 3rd l NBA Season 2020-21

In a battle of the point guards, the Golden State Warriors host the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night at the Chase Center. Fans can expect an enthralling encounter in which Steph Curry put up 62 points the last time the two sides met at the start of January.

Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard has matched the Warriors' legend so far this season and arguably should've been voted a starter alongside him in the All-Star game. Lillard has led a weakened Trail Blazers roster up to fifth in the West even without regular backcourt partner CJ McCollum.

With only two losses behind them in the West, the Golden State Warriors have been performing above expectations this season. They have a top-5 defense led by Draymond Green, whose importance was brought starkly into prominence on Monday night after the Lakers blew out Steve Kerr's side.

At what time will the Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers matchup start?

USA: Wednesday, 3rd March 2021, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Thursday, 4th March 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch the Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers?

Fans in America can catch the game locally on NBC Sports Northwest and NBC Sports Bay Area. As it is a marquee game, it will also be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Fans holding an NBA League Pass can stream the game whenever they choose, either live or on playback.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers Team News

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors leader Draymond Green is available for Wednesday night

It was unsurprising the Golden State Warriors were demolished by the LA Lakers on Sunday after vocal leader Draymond Green hobbled off the court in the second quarter and never returned.

Green has been pivotal to the Warriors' success this season and is the glue that holds the side together on defense. Luckily for Golden State Warriors fans, Kerr announced on Tuesday that Green would be available to play against the Portland Trail Blazers, which will be vital given their top-ten offensive rating.

Steve Kerr on Draymond Green, who rolled L ankle in Sunday loss at Lakers: "He practiced fully and he'll play tomorrow." Jordan Poole, Nico Mannion, joining Warriors from @GLeagueWarriors, got to Portland yesterday ahead of Golden State to begin the process of two COVID-19 tests. — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) March 2, 2021

The Golden State Warriors are without long-term absentees Klay Thompson and Marquese Chriss, though they should be at full-strength otherwise.

Injured: Klay Thompson, Marquese Chriss

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers arrested a four-game skid on Monday night, comfortably knocking off the Charlotte Hornets. Even with the franchise's usual injury woes, Portland have been one of the best all-round teams and have been prolific from the field.

Carmelo Anthony last night:



✅ 29 PTS

✅ 5 STL

✅ 6-10 3P



It's the most points Anthony has ever scored in game in which he came off the bench.



His sixth 3PM of the night was the 24th for the @trailblazers, setting a new team single-game record. pic.twitter.com/GgAbRmlWlo — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) March 2, 2021

Both regular starters Jusuf Nurkic and C.J. McCollum aren't expected back until after the All-Star break, while Zach Collins and Harry Giles also remain out.

Injured: C.J. McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Zach Collins, Harry Giles

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None