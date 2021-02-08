What Channel is Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The San Antonio Spurs will be hosting the Golden State Warriors at AT&T Center on Monday night for a Western Conference duel.

The Spurs will be missing a couple of key players for this encounter. However, they have been playing excellent basketball in the past seven games, winning five of them.

The Warriors may need another unbelievable scoring performance from superstar guard Stephen Curry, who exploded for 57 points versus the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. However, Golden State still came up short in a heartbreaking 134-132 loss.

A number of injuries have contributed to the Warriors’ uninspired season but they will have to grind it out regardless.

Golden State Warriors: Team News

Eric Paschall was listed by the Golden State Warriors as questionable to play against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. He has a sore right knee but could make an appearance depending on his condition before the game.

Kendrick Perkins predicts to @GrantLiffmann that James Wiseman will be an All-Star within the next three yearshttps://t.co/UNzNhqxs1v pic.twitter.com/tjSYEtb2jl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 3, 2021

Kevon Looney (ankle) and James Wiseman (sprained left wrist) are both out and will be re-evaluated in the coming days.

Alen Smailagic (minor right meniscal tear) is also out while Klay Thompson (Achilles) and Marquese Chriss (lower leg) were ruled out for the season some time ago.

Advertisement

Injured: James Wiseman, Kevon Looney, Klay Thompson, Marquese Chriss, Alen Smailagic

Doubtful: Eric Paschall

Unavailable: None

________________________

San Antonio Spurs: Team News

The San Antonio Spurs have made Lonnie Walker IV (stomach illness) unavailable for tonight’s matchup with the Golden State Warriors. He is listed as day-to-day.

Death, taxes, LaMarcus Aldridge pick and pop from midrange. pic.twitter.com/jb77z1p5mR — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) January 18, 2021

LaMarcus Aldridge (right hip flexor injury) is also sidelined and will likely be out for a few more games.

Injured: LaMarcus Aldridge, Lonnie Walker IV

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

At what time will Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs game start?

USA: Monday, February 8, 2021, 8:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Tuesday, February 9, 2021, 7:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs?

Advertisement

DeMar DeRozan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs drives to the basket as Jarred Vanderbilt #8 of the Minnesota Timberwolves guards him during the second quarter at Target Center on January 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Harrison Barden/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs match will be shown on local television via NBC Sports Bay Area & California and FOX Sports Southwest. International audiences can watch the game on NBA League Pass.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Austin Rivers likely trade target of title contenders