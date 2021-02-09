What channel is Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors suffered a 105-100 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday but they have a chance to make up for that loss immediately as the two teams meet again tonight at AT&T Center. The first match was a close one, with the game being decided in the final minute.

If not for Draymond Green jacking up an unwise shot from near half-court with the Spurs ahead by just three points 103-100 in the dying seconds, the game could’ve gone to overtime with a shot from Stephen Curry. Curry was 6-of-11 from deep and had been making ridiculous shots on more than one occasion.

Draymond Green with a Shaqtin' moment to end the game 🤦🏼‍♂️pic.twitter.com/uRj03nKoNl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 9, 2021

When they meet again on Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors will hope that the San Antonio Spurs have an off day.

Golden State Warriors: Team News

Naz Reid #11 of the Minnesota Timberwolves goes for a rebound against Draymond Green #23, Kevon Looney #5, and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Kevon Looney sprained his ankle in last week’s game against the Boston Celtics. The ankle injury has kept him out of the last three games and will likely keep him in street clothes for the next four to five more. He is due for a re-evaluation later this week or early next week.

Meanwhile, James Wiseman sprained his left wrist on January 30 but will be re-evaluated on Wednesday. Depending on the result, Wiseman could be back in action by Thursday in a game against the Orlando Magic.

Alen Smailagic will also not be available for the San Antonio Spurs game. He underwent minor surgery to repair a right meniscal tear in January. He has not been activated despite the Golden State Warriors’ injury issues. Smailagic is expected to join the Santa Cruz Warriors, the Golden State’s G League affiliate, this week to prepare him for the NBA grind.

As mentioned previously, Klay Thompson (Achilles) and Marquese Chriss (lower leg) are out for the season due to their respective injuries.

Injured: James Wiseman, Kevon Looney, Klay Thompson, Marquese Chriss, Alen Smailagic

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

San Antonio Spurs: Team News

DeMar DeRozan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs celebrates with LaMarcus Aldridge #12 and Dejounte Murray #5 during the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The San Antonio Spurs are expecting Lonnie Walker IV to return to the lineup after dealing with a stomach illness in the past few days. His presence should bolster the Spurs’ backcourt, with Derrick White likely sitting out the second of the back-to-back set against the Golden State Warriors due to injury management.

LaMarcus Aldridge has a right hip flexor injury which will keep him sidelined for a while.

Injured: LaMarcus Aldridge

Doubtful: Lonnie Walker IV, Derrick White

Unavailable: None

At what time will Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs game start?

USA: Tuesday, 9th February 2021, 8:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Wednesday, 10th February 2021, 7:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

💨 Career-high 8 STEALS

🔥 27 points, 10 rebounds

❄️ CLUTCH triple late@DejounteMurray lifts the @spurs! pic.twitter.com/p1FVrZAvJS — NBA (@NBA) February 9, 2021

Where and how to watch Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs

The Golden State Warriors-San Antonio Spurs game will be televised locally by NBC Sports Bay Area & California and FOX Sports Southwest. For international viewers, the match will be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.

