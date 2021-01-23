What channel is Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

Western Conference high-fliers, the Utah Jazz, will host the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. While the Warriors continue to impress in the absence of star shooter Klay Thompson, the Jazz are the most-feared team in the conference that no one is talking about.

The Utah Jazz have successfully made the most three-pointers by any team ever after 15 games into an NBA season. After Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell received maximum contract extensions during the offseason, the two Jazz superstars are repaying the franchise's faith. Meanwhile, Jordan Clarkson is putting in an early claim for Sixth Man of the Year, averaging 17.7 points off the bench.

Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors fell to the New York Knicks on Thursday but are among the dark horses to claim a Western Conference playoff spot. Since Draymond Green's return, the Warriors have seen a remarkable upturn in performances. They have benefitted from Green's organization and leadership on both ends of the floor.

Let us take a look at the most recent team news for each side.

Golden State Warriors - Team News

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

The Golden State Warriors go into this fixture free from any recent injuries. Coach Steve Kerr has been lucky enough to have his strongest line-up for the majority of this season. Without superstar Klay Thompson available, Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. have had to step up to fill in the points that Thompson provides.

After their defeat to the New York Knicks last time out, the Warriors will need a defensive masterclass, led by Draymond Green, to overcome the Jazz who are 7th in the league for offensive efficiency.

Advertisement

Besides Klay Thompson, only Marquese Chriss and Alen Smailagic remain out for this matchup as long-term absentees.

Injured: Klay Thompson, Marquese Chriss, Alen Smailagic

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Utah Jazz - Team News

New Orleans Pelicans v Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz are currently the NBA's in-form team, with 7 wins on the trot, and sit among only 3 sides that are in the top 10 for both defensive and offensive rating. They have also been able to avoid significant injuries to their side.

Advertisement

Derrick Favors is listed as probable for this game. Rookie forward Elijah Hughes remains out with an ankle injury while Jarrell Brantley will miss out due to personal reasons.

Injured: Elijah Hughes

Doubtful: Derrick Favors

Unavailable: Jarrell Brantley

At what time will Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz tip-off?

USA: 23rd January 2021, 9:00 PM ET

India: 24th January 2021, 7:30 AM IST

Where to watch the Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz game

The game will be shown locally on NBC Sports Bay Area and AT&T SportsNet for fans in America. Those watching outside the US will be able to stream the game live with an NBA League Pass.